GRAND RONDE -- A Grand Ronde woman was killed in a head-on traffic accident this morning (Jan. 11).
At approximately 7:04 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 22 near milepost 9.
A preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Elisabeth Robin, 34, of Grand Ronde, crossed over into oncoming lanes for unknown reasons and collided head-on with an eastbound, International semi-truck hauling logs, operated by Travis Flatt, 31, of Toledo.
Robin was transported to the Salem Hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased. Flatt remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Highway 22 was closed for about 7 hours. NWFF Environmental Services responded to address a fuel spill as a result of the collision.
OSP was assisted by Polk County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Fire and Medics and ODOT.
