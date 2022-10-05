Women of the Dallas community gave back to the community by coming together last weekend and painted the front of Grandma’s Attic. Eddie Nelson thought it would be a fun project for a group of ladies to come together and help out other women. She immediately put a list of friends together that she felt would jump in and help. And they did! The project was funded by the city of Dallas Minor Maintenance Grant. Putting a fresh coat of paint on the outside of the building reflects the wonderful colors you discover when you enter the quilt shop. Rachel Greco, owner of Grandma’s Attic, picked the colors for the new look and is very happy with the results. She is very thankful to all the women for all their hard work. The team of women consisted of Bonnie Fast (Fast Painting), Terie Kester (Citizen’s Bank), Eddie Nelson (Dallas Arts Association & DDA), Tara and Peyton Townley (Dallas Area Chamber), Sheila Peirce (Dallas Arts Association) and Marlene Cox (Dallas Downtown Association).
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police reports
- Commissioners delay green light for Highway 99 roundabout
- Missing teen found deceased in waterway
- Fallen hero comes home
- Information sought on missing West Salem teen
- A family reunites as Monmouth’s Edwards Addition receives a peace pole
- Darcy Lee Michaelson
- Monmouth hosts Manit Day celebration Oct. 1
- Commissioners receive Polk County Fair 2022 recap
- Late Dallas resident foresaw the internet and digital journalism
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Dallas man faces attempted murder charges after early morning traffic stop
- Get pet photos for Halloween at Tractor Supply Company
- Grandma’s Attic gets a make over
- Pages of the Past
- Willamette Health Council Community Benefit Initiative Grant Program offers second round of funding
- Panther Homecoming Court unveiled
- County has $52 million in road projects
- Polk County’s share of $133 million in federal COVID aid totals $142,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.