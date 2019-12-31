INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Heritage Museum was awarded a $3,000 grant to help catalog and digitize its archival collection.
“It’s going to mean that when visitors come in looking for information, whether it’s genealogical or something about a specific occurrence, or a home or whatnot in Independence, I won’t have to say, ‘Please come back in a week, please come back in a month,’” said Carly Annable, museum manager.
Annable said their archives are well-labeled, but not always organized or digitized in a way that makes them easily accessible.
That’s why they applied for the grant.
“We have a lot of stuff in the archives, but may have some paper documentation and some stuff in PastPerfect that’s not always put in correctly or in a way that’s searchable,” she said.
PastPerfect is the software most small and mid-sized museums use to track and organize their collections. It contains information about an item, such as its condition, context and donor.
“With everything with the new building coming, and kind of in the best way possible, (receiving the grant) threw a wrench in our plans,” Annable said. “Previously the whole plan was trying to make everything be the best possible system in our current location. With the new location, we kind of had to rework the timeline and how we were doing it, because not only were we trying to better our database, and categorize things better, now we’re doing that while boxing it up.”
Amy Christensen, museum curator, has been a huge part of that process, Annable said.
“She’s been our point person for the reorganization,” Annable said. “Dealing with our basement storage in the way that we’ve been dealing with it, prior to knowing anything about the move, the plan was to do the best with what we have.”
With thousands of items in their collection, this is no small feat, she said.
“Which is why I’m so excited about this grant,” Annable said. “It will allow us to get at least the archives to that point that we won’t have to go back and recategorize.”
The grant money will be used to hire a contractor to help with the process. It also will help pay for other costs, such as archival quality boxes, dividers and an external hard drive for storage.
“One of the things I didn’t realize until I started working in museums and learning more about archives is that the way that information is organized significantly impacts the way that it’s used,” Annable said. “Right now, while most of the stuff in our archives is correctly labeled, it’s not organized in a way that lends itself to its most common uses. There’s some overlap. We’re at the point right now where we’re figuring out what is the best way to organize that.”
Items in the database are tagged with certain information.
“When we’re inputting thousands of items, it comes down to what is the best use of your time,” Annable said. “So if I go in and input in all the indexing information on every single photo that comes in, I’m going to be spending an hour on each photo. It adds up over time, so it’s trying to find that line between what are people actually going to be looking for.”
The plan for the archives and the general collection is to organize it in phases, she said.
The first step is making sure everything is in the database.
“Everything here is in layers,” Annable said. “We’re trying to balance what the community sees and what the community experiences with all of the unsung work behind the scenes, because they’re both equally important.”
The museum is always looking for volunteers, she said.
“Data input doesn’t always sound like the most exciting thing in the world, but we’ve had multiple volunteers come in and help us work on that, and they’ve remarked afterward that they enjoy it because they get to see pieces in the collection that they would not see,” Annable said. “It’s a good way for volunteers to see unique cool things in the physical collection.”
For more information about volunteering, call 503-838-4989.
