INDEPENDENCE – Free swim classes were set to begin this week for all 4th-graders, thanks to a series of grants for organizations that serve community youth – the funded projects range from art lessons at one facility to extending learning clubs at another.
The relatively far-ranging grant program, which was led by Independence, is being financed with money from the American Rescue Plan.
One hitch that surfaced this past week for young swimmers appears to have been resolved: A previously announced closure of the pool house at the city-owned pool didn’t go as planned -- the pool house opened due to a delay in the installation of outdoor showers.
“We had to open the pool house because we really had to have (access to) showers,” explained Andrea Van Heeswyk, director of the Monmouth-Independence YMCA, which is responsible for the program.
Because the absence of accessible showers was going to prevent the opening of the pool by the YMCA, the pool house was opened for a couple of days to accommodate that requirement. The lack of outdoor showers was addressed by the city’s public works department as soon as the situation came to light, according to Independence Police Chief Robert Mason.
Once city personnel were notified, public works’ employee Aaron Wimer went to work on the missing outdoor showers, which required a customized approach to meet the need for suitable drainage, Mason added.
The outdoor alternative for the pool house -- a staging tent, port-a-potties and the shower -- is now available and the pool house is shuttered, as originally announced by the city, which owns the property. (For more information on the Y swim program, call 503.838.4042)
Other youth recreation grant recipients are offering programs with participants from Monmouth, as well. A list of them runs the spectrum from sports to music.
Central Youth Sports: Drainage and reconditioning of the baseball field near the MINET office building is planned as a result of the grant money. For years, young baseball players have had to deal with a marsh on part of the ball diamond. “For a good part of the season the kids’ feet sink in the outfield,” according to the grant-application description, which noted that with work and application of a turf additive the area will be “safer and better.” (Central Youth Sports can be reached at cysfinance1@gmail.com)
The Gate Youth Association: The youth center at The Gate across from Central High School will extend its current recreational and social programming, which includes special interest clubs, all summer long. In the past, the 2-6 pm hours have been limited to the school year. All 6th-graders through seniors in the community will be invited to participate, according to the grant agreement. (for more information, contact info@thegateyouth.org.)
Ash Creek Arts Center: The center, which is located near the Independence Library, will offer weekday afternoon art sessions for children and youth at least once a month this summer, with plans to do so in the fall, as well. The projects are scheduled to explore different art techniques across various cultures. All materials are provided. (Contact ashcreekarts@gmail.com.)
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides. Disclosure: Trammart Inc. has been a donor to all of the above-mentioned organizations.)
