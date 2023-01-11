Film Fest

Students around the United States will have a chance to display their talent, earn cash prizes and educate other youth about human trafficking in a video contest, “What Would You Do?”

U.S. Catholic Sisters Against Human Trafficking is sponsoring the contest to raise awareness, educate and empower students on how to identify and prevent human trafficking. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children saw a 98 percent increase in online exploitation in 2020. Online enticement reports that 78 percent of reported victims were female, 13 percent male and in nine percent of reports gender could not be determined.

