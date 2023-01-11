Students around the United States will have a chance to display their talent, earn cash prizes and educate other youth about human trafficking in a video contest, “What Would You Do?”
U.S. Catholic Sisters Against Human Trafficking is sponsoring the contest to raise awareness, educate and empower students on how to identify and prevent human trafficking. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children saw a 98 percent increase in online exploitation in 2020. Online enticement reports that 78 percent of reported victims were female, 13 percent male and in nine percent of reports gender could not be determined.
An estimated 300,000 children are at risk of being trafficked in the U.S. USCAHT hopes to prevent these children from falling prey to predators and plans to have other teens empower and educate other youth by delivering that message themselves.
The deadline for submission is March 30. The video can be created by a group, individual or class and must be under three minutes in length. No video production experience is necessary to enter. Cash prizes include $1,000 for first prize, $750 for second place and $500 for third place.
A panel of judges will review video submissions and vote on the winners. Videos may not include graphic material or foul language and contain the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888.
