SALEM – A coalition of progressive organizations, labor unions and local officials have called on the Oregon Legislature to expel State Rep. Mike Nearman following the release of video surveillance of him opening a door for protesters at the state Capitol in December.

Nearman, who lives outside of Independence, represents District 23 which includes part of Polk County. He is under criminal investigation for his actions on Dec. 21. The Legislature was meeting in a special session that day.

“Representative Nearman jeopardized the safety of his colleagues, Oregon State Police, and others while emboldening those who support white nationalism and other anti-democratic movements,” the groups’ statement said.

The statement asked the Legislature to use a provision in the State Constitution that allows the Senate or House to expel members with a two-thirds vote.

“We are living through an era of emboldened extremism and increasing paramilitarism and, if left unchecked, it will lead to political violence for years to come,” the statement read. “Safeguarding our democracy will take a concerted effort by elected leaders to reject organized bigotry and anti-democratic movements.”

On Jan. 11, House Speaker Tina Kotek removed Nearman from his committee assignments and rescinded his commission appointments. She also called for his resignation and charged him $2,000 to repair damage to the building during the breach.

The speaker and other House members have filed a formal conduct complaint with the Legislative Equity Office, saying that Nearman’s actions created a hostile work environment. In a letter read on the House floor Monday, Nearman agreed to safety measures, saying he will not let in any unauthorized people in the Capitol, will return his access badge, and will give notice 24 hours ahead of time if he intends to be at the Capitol building.

The next day, Nearman issued a statement defending his actions.

“I don’t condone violence nor participate in it,” Nearman’s statement said as quoted by Oregon Public Broadcasting. “I do think that when Article IV, Section 14 of the Oregon Constitution says that the legislative proceedings shall be ‘open,’ it means open, and as anyone who has spent the last nine months starting a screen doing virtual meetings will tell you, it’s not the same thing as being open.”