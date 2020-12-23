Itemizer-Observer

POLK COUNTY — Alison Williams and her family struggled when she was a little girl in Dayton.

Other families blithely packed cars full of food on regular runs to the supermarket. Not Williams’ family. They got by, but sometimes they had to rely on programs like Food For All. The program reflects its name, providing food for anyone who needs it, regardless of income.

Williams met Kirk Hutchinson, the retired Perrydale School agriculture teacher who started Food For All in 1997, when she was a freshman at Dayton High School. She volunteered to help the program. A lot of students do. Hutchinson started it as project for his FFA students.

However, Williams kept volunteering through high school and even through college as she earned a degree in crop soil and science at Oregon State University.

“Most people, when they graduate from high school, they graduate from the program as well,” she said. “I decided to stay with it. Programs like this are what helped me when I was growing up as a child, and I felt the need to give back.”

Now she coordinates student volunteer efforts in Dallas, Perrydale, Dayton, Amity, Willamina and Yamhill-Carlton as well as Central High School in Independence.

“We package and deliver more than 375,000 pounds of food each year for families in need during the holidays,” Williams said.

“Central High School volunteers have packed more than 100,000 pounds of vegetables, and Dallas High School students are packing fresh fruits and vegetables for Dallas Christmas Cheer,” she said. “We are the largest high school food drive in the nation.”

Food For All started 23 years ago with a donation of 1,000 pounds of potatoes Kettle Brand chips in Salem. The potatoes just didn’t have what it takes to become potato chips, Hutchinson remembered.

“The potato has to have a certain starch quality to be used for chips,” he said.

Nonetheless, Hutchinson and his FFA students found appreciative families for the potatoes, and Kettle executives found an equally appreciative place to direct their surplus spuds.

The concept soon spread.

“We found out there’s a lot of under-utilized fresh fruits and vegetables,” Hutchinson said.

Perrydale and its FFA program became something akin to the Island of Misfit Vegetables during Christmastime.

Many of the donated produce is misshapen or unsightly in some way — at least for people affluent enough to judge the produce aisle like a beauty pageant. A pear might have a crooked top. An onion might come across as a bit odd-looking. Maybe a squash looks a little too much like Spiro Agnew.

Such ugliness is not only in the eye of the beholder, Hutchinson said, it’s also only rind deep. Inside, the produce has a heart of gold.

“They’re nutritionally exactly the same as you would find in a grocery store,” he said.

Hutchinson retired from Perrydale after 30 years in 2011, but like Williams, he couldn’t leave Food For All behind. So he expanded it to where it now involves the entire area.

Approximately 20 farms in the mid-Willamette Valley donate produce to Food For All. Food wholesalers offer oranges and other commodities not grown locally. Volunteers collect, package and distribute the food every December through nonprofit and fraternal organizations and churches.

Participating organizations include the domestic violence shelters Sable House in Dallas and Henderson House in McMinnville. Other partners include the Salvation Army and Dallas Christmas Cheer.

“These are organizations that can’t get produce from the Oregon Food Bank,” Hutchinson explained.

Food that doesn’t get distributed at Christmastime gets donated to Marion-Polk Foodshare. Food For All, in fact, is one of the largest donors to the two-county food bank. In all, Hutchinson said, the program distributes 375,000 pounds of food to more than 8,000 families.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused changes to Food For All, he said, but it barely slowed the program down.

When students couldn’t do packing this year, families pitched in. Central High administrators opened up a huge space and kept people 10 feet apart — packing 150,000 pounds of food. Dayton and Amity opened local shops when kids couldn’t be at school.

“What we needed we got, and that was people stepping up for others in a time of need,” Hutchinson said.

Among her other duties, Williams coordinates the Ambassador Program where students work directly with area businesses to raise donations. There are two field ambassadors from each participating school.

“After that, it goes into our packaging program between the seven schools,” she said. “They help package food into 10-pound bags and figure out a plan for distribution.”

Each family can receive up to 40 pounds of food. They don’t have to meet any income guidelines.

For all the turmoil of 2020, Hutchinson said, this has been inspiring year for Food For All.

“People put aside all their political difference and made the effort get this food distributed,” he said. “It’s really heart-warming to see what can happen when everyone works together.”