The answer is 310. Three hundred and ten of Central School District’s 1,780 Talmadge Middle School and Central High School students visit The Gate Community Youth Center every week. This was the answer to one of the trivia questions at The Gate’s annual Gala fundraiser the first weekend of April. Another fun fact is over 730 students (1/3rd) of the CSD’s 7th-12th graders have visited The Gate since the beginning of the 2021 school year.
In September, The Gate Youth Association hired its first full time Executive Director Ben Bobeda. Ben has been involved with the nonprofit since 2005 when it incorporated, serving as an afterschool volunteer and as a board member. Geanell McDonald was also hired in a full-time position as Program Director, overseeing the community center with its volunteers and staff. Since then, numbers at The Gate have exploded with 70 new student visits a month, averaging 3 new students every day The Gate is open.
At the 2022 Gala, 210 people had the opportunity to hear stories from students, volunteers and staff about how The Gate is growing as well as enjoy a delicious meal. Gate Keepers, a new monthly donor program, was introduced and 28 new monthly donors joined the behind the scenes community of supporters. The Board of Directors is thankful for every attendee and volunteer that made the Gala a success.
The Gate is hosting two parent nights - April 25 and May 4 at 6:30 pm. Annie Owen, the Alcohol, Drugs and Problem Gambling Prevention Coordinator for Polk County, will be explaining substance abuse with a focus on educating parents on what to look for and how to have conversations with our teens about it.
Mid-Valley Parenting will start a Strengthening Families series at The Gate on May 9. This 8-week series on Monday nights involves both teens and their parents in facilitated training and conversations. All of these events are open to the public.
The Gate is excited to serve the teens of Monmouth and Independence afterschool and hopefully offer a full summer of programming in partnership with the CSD. Summer programming ideas include recreation times, as well as clubs including automotive mechanics, cooking, 3-D printing and various others.
To learn more about what is offered at The Gate, volunteering or to join the team of community members who financially support the ministry please visit thegateyouth.org.
