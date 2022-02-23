Itemizer-Observer
Not many entrepreneurs see their business grow thanks to an anonymous visit by a celebrity. Such was the case for Gordon and Dusty Rose Hanson.
At the end of a country dirt driveway, up into the hills above Falls City, they’d first built a tiny home for her mother that then became a rental in November of 2020. Then they packaged it in January 2021 with the small workshop Gordon uses to forge knives, to create an AirBnB experience where guests can leave with their own hand crafted knives, they made themselves from start to finish.
Then, an anonymous stranger changed everything over a Thanksgiving three-day weekend.
“We were doing pretty well. Then we had a guest stay who didn’t know the forge was there. And we didn’t know who he was,” Gordon recalled. “He happened to be a guy named Kenji López-Alt, a famous chef and New York Times contributor.
“Kenji asked if he could make a knife. Up to that point, he was just a guy staying with us. The next day after we had forged a knife, he asked if it was okay if he posted some of this stuff,” Gordon said.
He said sure, not realizing López-Alt had over million YouTube followers and more than 350,000 Instagram subscribers.
“A lot of people have come because of his influence and that’s helped a lot for the business,” Gordon added.
Take for example, this past weekend, Kristin Schlaback and Dan Kronish. The flew out from Denver, Colorado, to participate in Gordon’s knife-making class.
“We saw Kenji on Instagram, he’s perfect. So, we decided to come out and make a weekend trip of it,” Schlaback said.
“We’re dating, and this is my birthday present,” Kronish added. “I thought it sounded fun, said screw it, we’ll go.”
Neither had forged anything before but felt safe in Gordon’s hands. A former high school teacher, Gordon had been forging knives for fun since 2013. All the way up until he met Murry Carter of Carter Cutlery and read something about Ruana Knives out of Montana and visited their shop. He then took his knife making seriously, but ever the teacher, he still enjoys passing his knowledge onto others, only now at the forge.
“He gives us such good instruction, too,” Kronish said. “Let’s us do our own thing, jumps in if he needs to, otherwise it’s all us doing it.”
Gordon gives his one-day apprentices the choice of making three knives during the nine-hour course. The first two are a five-inch, petty utility kitchen knife, or a smaller, camper style knife to carry for every-day use, both crafted from 1095 steel.
“The third option is to make a custom knife and use custom steel we provide,” he explained. “An assumingly big upgrade in cost, but you get lifetime heirloom piece.”
Crafting knives has also gained popularity to other shows like the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire.” Gordon said people watch that show and get interested in the process.
“We get people who say they’ve watched every episode. We’ve also had two champions out here,” he said, including West Salem’s own Josh Navarrete and another that has since become one of the world’s premier knife makers, Murry Carter.
So, what makes behind the growing popularity in forging your own weapons or kitchen utensil?
“Forging is something that the normal, everyday person doesn’t do, and might see through ‘Forged in Fire,’ or any other historical channel, or maybe they’re interested in knives,” Gordon said. “When they see this, it’s an opportunity to come and do it without having to have all the tools themselves or knowing anything about it. We give them all the instruction they need to finish a knife. From the steel all the way to gluing a handle on.”
He added even though there’s similar forging experiences available across the U.S., he’s had people come as far as Florida, and even overseas, to take his course.
“I know there’s similar offerings around the country, but I don’t know too many others doing this in Oregon,” he said.
Todd King, also after seeing López-Alt online, booked a trip down from Olympia. A woodworker, King has sharpened blades but never made them. He was excited to make one with somebody who knew what they were doing.
“I did expect how tired my arm would be, but he warned us it wouldn’t seem like we were going that fast. But it was, it did seem we were making a lot of progress in the hammering. You can see it bending the metal,” King described. “He starts you with a chunk of steel, hammer it, fix it. It’s surprising, steel twice as thick as now, just hammer it out. It’s fun see it on YouTube, I love watching makers. But making it is a whole different thing. Super cool.”
The course is open for ages 10 and older and the only requirement is the ability to swing a hammer.
“Younger can do it, but most of the time they’d get bored, Gordon said. “Other than that, just come out enjoy yourself, do what we ask you to do, and you get to go home with a piece that should last through your kids’ lives if you take care of it.”
And if you need a place to stay after the nine-hours in the forge, book the full package. Dusty Rose said the tiny house is booked about 55% of the time, which works out fine for them.
“We didn’t want someone here the whole time,” said the mother of two – Lila, 2 ½, and Kiger, 6. “There are other AirBnB’s in the area, but it’s not really a destination since we’re at the end of the road here. But people do want to get out and get to the end of the road. That’s why it’s been successful, looking for a quieter place. Somewhere off the beaten path where they can not get caught up in their usual day to day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.