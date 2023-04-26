The Mid-Valley Quilt Guild only hosts a quilt show every other year. So, it’s usually a big deal when the Polk County Fair hosts the event as it did April 22.

Marsha Eibert, programs chair, said this year there were 197 entries, with over 200 total quilts on display. Of those, 107 were judged. She added the entrants were not just from the Willamette Valley.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.