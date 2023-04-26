The Mid-Valley Quilt Guild only hosts a quilt show every other year. So, it’s usually a big deal when the Polk County Fair hosts the event as it did April 22.
Marsha Eibert, programs chair, said this year there were 197 entries, with over 200 total quilts on display. Of those, 107 were judged. She added the entrants were not just from the Willamette Valley.
“They came from all over. One came from Waco, Texas. She sent hers. She was from the guild and moved to Waco. Another member, Barb King, moved to Idaho and sent her quilts,” Eibert said.
The show also included vendors, hands-on activities for novices, demonstrations and special displays and presentations by previous Best in Show winners.
“We put on the show to showcase the craft of quilt making, to inspire others and have you see what’s out there,” she said. “There’s different styles – traditional, modern. It’s for inspiration. But it’s also a fundraiser for guild.
“We do one raffle quilt a year and one quilt show every other year,” Eibert added. “It’s a lot of work to put on a quilt show, with all the planning, organizing and hanging.”
They raffled off a quilt valued at $5,000 created by guild members – Marge Bergan and Marge McCanse and was free-motion quilted by Heidi Rodli. Eibert said the 5,000 tickets they printed off were sold out long before midday on day-two of the show.
Eibert estimated the show had a turnout of over 500 the first day and were on pace for the same on day two.
“A fabulous turnout,” she said.
