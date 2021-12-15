Itemizer-Observer
RICKREALL — The Polk County Fairgrounds main building was jam packed this weekend with vendors and shoppers, selling and bargaining for the keepsake at the Rickreall Gun Show.
Fair manager Tina Anderson said this show, also held in March and June, is one of the fairs more popular shows.
“All the vendors were chomping at the bit to come back,” she said.
Last year, all events at the Polk County Fairgrounds were canceled due to the pandemic. Saturday’s show, now in its 22nd year, featured 60 vendors signed up with 186 tables.
Anderson said activities slowly returned to the fairgrounds this year to about 50 percent of their schedule.
“For 2022, we’re looking pretty full,” she added. “There’s still a few openings.”
