Dallas

Oct. 30 Dallas Fire & EMS open house

Dallas Fire & EMS will host an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dallas Fire Station, 915 SE. Shelton St. Fire truck rides, equipment displays, Fire and EMS demonstrations and information on volunteer opportunities. Visit in costume and get some candy!

Trick ‘N’ Treat

The Trick ‘N’ Treat event is moving to the downtown this year, from 3 to 6 p.m. Merchants and organizations from Academy Street, up to Washington Street and down Jefferson Street and everywhere in between will be handing out sweet treats to Dallas’ ghouls and goblins.

Dallas Retirement Village

The Dallas Retirement Village, 377 NW Japser St., will have trick-or-treating from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Cascade Community Chapel and in the assisted living, living room.

Monmouth

Monmouth Downtown Halloween Spooktacular

Trick-or-treat up and down Main Street from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Participating businesses and organizations will display a flyer. The Monmouth Public Library will have treats, activities and a costume contest, along with the third annual Trunk-or-Treat event in the library’s parking lot. (The trunk-or-treat is for businesses and organizations that are not located in the downtown corridor along Main Street).

Western Oregon University

Western Oregon University will host a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot H, behind the Werner University Center. Candy, drinks and games will be provided.

Independence

Independence downtown trick-or-treat

Trick-or-treating in downtown Independence is from 4 and 6 p.m. Kids can start at the Independence Public Library to decorate their treat bags and then head downtown. Participating businesses will be marked with a paper pumpkin.

Party and costume contest at Arena

Arena Sports Bar & Grill will host its ninth annual party and Halloween costume contest from 8 to 11:30 p.m., 174 S. Main St. Prizes and gift certificates will be awarded for scariest, most original and best couple/group categories. The costume contest starts at 8 p.m. Winners are announced at midnight.