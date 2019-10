Dallas

Oct. 30 Dallas Fire & EMS open house

Dallas Fire & EMS will host an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dallas Fire Station, 915 SE. Shelton St. Fire truck rides, equipment displays, Fire and EMS demonstrations and information on volunteer opportunities. Visit in costume and get some candy!

Trick โ€˜Nโ€™ Treat

The Trick โ€˜Nโ€™ Treat event is moving to the downtown this year, from 3 to 6 p.m. Merchants and organizations from Academy Street, up to Washington Street and down Jefferson Street and everywhere in between will be handing out sweet treats to Dallasโ€™ ghouls and goblins.

Dallas Retirement Village

The Dallas Retirement Village, 377 NW Japser St., will have trick-or-treating from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Cascade Community Chapel and in the assisted living, living room.

Monmouth

Monmouth Downtown Halloween Spooktacular

Trick-or-treat up and down Main Street from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Participating businesses and organizations will display a flyer. The Monmouth Public Library will have treats, activities and a costume contest, along with the third annual Trunk-or-Treat event in the libraryโ€™s parking lot. (The trunk-or-treat is for businesses and organizations that are not located in the downtown corridor along Main Street).

Western Oregon University

Western Oregon University will host a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot H, behind the Werner University Center. Candy, drinks and games will be provided.

Independence

Independence downtown trick-or-treat

Trick-or-treating in downtown Independence is from 4 and 6 p.m. Kids can start at the Independence Public Library to decorate their treat bags and then head downtown. Participating businesses will be marked with a paper pumpkin.

Party and costume contest at Arena

Arena Sports Bar & Grill will host its ninth annual party and Halloween costume contest from 8 to 11:30 p.m., 174 S. Main St. Prizes and gift certificates will be awarded for scariest, most original and best couple/group categories. The costume contest starts at 8 p.m. Winners are announced at midnight.