MONMOUTH — LIKE most people, Montse Rodriquez, has a sweet tooth.

For the Monmouth resident, her weakness was banana splits.

“I love banana splits. They’re my thing. One time I was craving one. But I don’t want all those calories. I’m trying to lose weight here,” said Rodriquez, owner of one the newest nutrition club in Monmouth, The Chill Spot.

So, she went behind her counter, surveyed her supply of high protein, soy-based products, and concocted a designer smoothie not on the restaurant’s menu.

“I did it and it was only 200 calories compared to up to 1,000 in the typical real banana split. It came out good,” Rodriquez said. “I posted it on the menu, people tried it and love it. I’ve had people come up to me and say, ‘Girl, you’ve changed my life. Now I can eat it guilt free.’”

Rodriquez has been using the healthy products for a little over two years, and with regular exercise, has been able to lose weight.

“I feel better, energized. I take Happy Tummy every morning, it gives energy to do everything. Like my coffee pretty much,” she said.

Now she’s bringing the healthy products to make teas, smoothies and waffles to the community at The Chill Spot.

“I got to see what it did for me, so I wanted to open a nutrition club here. Oregon Nutrition in Salem, which sponsors me, told me what I needed,” Rodriquez said.

Rodriquez basically grew up working in the service industry, from selling her mom’s cookies in Mexico, to jobs at stores and restaurants, to her husband Javier’s family Christmas tree farm and a stint in cosmetology school.

Starting her own business proved a steep learning curve, navigating city and county regulations for the first-time business owner. After eight months, The Chill Spot opened Feb. 19 with no worries about COVID-19.

“With the pandemic, people are looking to improve, boost their immune systems,” she said, thinking “I’m going to go for it. The middle of pandemic is the best time open a nutrition place.”

The Chill Spot offers drinks and food for everyday nutrition, weight loss, muscle gaining for the athlete, all kinds of goodies with everything that is healthy for you, Rodriquez said. She added the secret to keeping low calories in everything is they don’t use dairy, but rather water in shakes.

“That’s why we call them smoothies. We use soy protein. A lot of flavors to choose from,” she said. “The smoothies are anywhere from 110 to 240 calories, and that pairing with fruit or granola. We also have a waffle with the same amount of calories — 240.”

So far, The Chill Spot has received positive feedback. Rodriquez said she’s told it’s something the community needed. The mega tea is a big hit.

“I’m trying to always come up with new recipes so people don’t get bored. Wish I could do more. But don’t have a big kitchen space,” Rodriquez said. “Like I came up with a drink for St. Patrick’s Day. Up to this day, people still come in and ask for it. Now it’s a popular off-menu item.”

She also expects The Chill Spot to also offer local Western Oregon University students a place to hang out rather than just their dorms or the library, as it, too, offer free WiFi.

“The more they start coming and we get involved with them, we’ll build that relationship, and they’ll feel comfortable coming up. I feel because of the pandemic, people are still holding back,” Rodriquez said.

As their popularity grows, she also sees expanding to outdoors, with seating and games as well.

“So far, it’s been fun, getting to meet a lot of people. I want to be able to bring something healthy to them. I’m not trying to change anyone’s lifestyle or force them to change their habits. That’s going to come around as they keep trying the product. They’ll see changes in themselves. Change will come voluntarily, because that’s exactly what happened to me.”

The Chill Spot

• 362 Main St. Monmouth

• 751-1321

• Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5