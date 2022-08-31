Happy anniversary to Riverview Park, which 20 years ago began a transformative expansion, becoming Independence’s outdoor living room and the site of outdoor music and movies in summer. Over the years, Riverview Park got paved walking trails, an amphitheater and an upper plaza, which now hosts a Saturday farmers’ market. A playground and picnic tables are literally a stone’s throw from the Willamette River. The park recently served as a venue for two Central High School class reunion meet-ups, Class of 1991 and the Class of 1972. Last Saturday, two joggers took a run through the park--a typical activity there--and more are expected on Sept. 17 as the city holds its annual Hop and Heritage Block Party, as Riverview Park clocks two decades of service.
Most Popular
Articles
- Independence pilot killed in Linn County crash had been flying illegally since 2019
- Polk County assists Yamhill County eradicate large marijuana grows
- Judee Ward
- City eyes middle ground in battle of pickleball, tennis courts
- Police Reports
- Sports Notes: Central grad Marlon Tuipulotu on verge of making Eagles roster
- Women of Independence-Monmouth
- Joan Phyllis Marshall
- Traffic safety, environmental issues and housing updates for Independence
- Independence City Council discussions take a turbulent turn
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Volleyball program strong in Dallas, rebuilding at Central
- Mavericks league playoffs kickoff Thursday
- WOU Roundup: Men’s soccer gets milestone first win
- Sports Notes: Central grad Marlon Tuipulotu on verge of making Eagles roster
- Salem City Council raises garbage and recycling fees
- Willamina City Wide Garage Sale nets $220 for 4th of July fireworks
- Bash ignites back to school passions
- Destination manager highlights successes for county’s tourism alliance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.