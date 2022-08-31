Runners park

Happy anniversary to Riverview Park, which 20 years ago began a transformative expansion, becoming Independence’s outdoor living room and the site of outdoor music and movies in summer. Over the years, Riverview Park got paved walking trails, an amphitheater and an upper plaza, which now hosts a Saturday farmers’ market. A playground and picnic tables are literally a stone’s throw from the Willamette River. The park recently served as a venue for two Central High School class reunion meet-ups, Class of 1991 and the Class of 1972. Last Saturday, two joggers took a run through the park--a typical activity there--and more are expected on Sept. 17 as the city holds its annual Hop and Heritage Block Party, as Riverview Park clocks two decades of service.

