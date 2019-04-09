INDEPENDENCE — Quinlyn Reed Harden, of Independence, was charged with 10 additional counts of sex abuse on April 3.

Harden has been in custody at the Polk County Jail since March 16, 2018, when he was arrested in a separate case on three counts of first-degree sex abuse involving a girl younger than 14.

The new charges, five counts of first-degree rape and five counts of first-degree sex abuse, are alleged to have occurred between 2011 and 2017, and involve a girl who was younger than 14, and involving a separate case filed in 2018.

Harden is facing a total of 32 charges with five victims: 21 counts of first-degree sex abuse, six counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, and one count of second-degree sexual penetration.

His mother, Ceola Harden, owned and operated Stinky Fee Childcare in Independence at the time.

On May 25, 2018, the Oregon Office of Child Care revoked Ceola Harden’s license after an investigation into whether she allowed her son to watch children in her charge without supervision.

The final order stated Ceola Harden had been told of allegations that Quinlyn Harden had behaved inappropriately with a child at the day care, but didn’t report it.

Polk County Court updates:

Dennis Sarver, the Salem man accused of murder, manslaughter, and criminally negligent homicide in the 2018 shooting death of Falls City resident Earl “Buddy” Jambura, is scheduled for a pretrial conference at 8:30 a.m. on April 19 before Polk County Circuit Court Judge Rafael Caso.

Heather Mounce, the former Dallas resident indicted on 98 felony counts of identity theft, theft and criminal mistreatment in July 2018, is due back in court on May 6 for a pretrial conference before Polk County Circuit Court Judge Norman Hill.

Dyllan D. Coons, the Dallas man charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, failure to perform duties of driver to injured person, and second-degree assault related to a fatal Sept. 7 crash in Monmouth, is scheduled for court on May 24. A jury trial is scheduled for June 17.

David Jacob Collins, 21, charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief, and reckless driving in connection to a Sept. 9 crash on Deann Drive, is due in court for a pre-trial conference hearing on April 30.

Darin E. Shaw, 49, is facing charges of murder, first-degree manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine stemming from a shooting incident on Oct. 11. He also is charged with three counts of felony tampering with a witness, fourth-degree assault and harassment. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 30 and a jury trial is scheduled for May 13.