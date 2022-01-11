DALLAS — A Polk County jury found Quinlyn Harden guilty on Jan. 10 of 29 counts of sexual abusing five children at an Independence daycare between 2007 and 2012.
This was the third time Harden was tried in four separate indictments from four cases, which were consolidated for trial. The charges were all connected to the now-closed Stinky Feet Child Care facility in Independence run and owned by Harden’s mother, Ceola Harden.
The case was tried in Polk County Circuit Court in Dallas. Judge Monte Campbell presided over the trial.
Harden was originally tried and convicted in October of 2019 on sexual abuse, rape, sodomy, attempted rape and unlawful sexual penetration charges. He was sentenced to 54 years and two months in prison. However, the jury had returned split verdicts for every charge following the week-long trial and several more days of deliberation.
Harden, now 28, was granted a retrial in July, 2020, after the U.S Supreme Court ruled that non-unanimous jury verdicts were unconstitutional based on Ramos v. Louisiana.
In the retrial, Campbell called a mistrial due to a COVID-19 exposure.
The latest trial began on Jan. 3.
The jury needed just four hours of deliberation to return a guilty verdicts on Jan. 10 in the retrial.
Harden awaits sentencing.
