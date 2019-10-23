DALLAS — A Polk County jury found Independence resident Quinlyn Harden guilty on all sex abuse and rape charges following a trial that ended Oct. 14.

Harden faced 30 charges in four separate indictments. The four cases, which were consolidated for trial, were all connected to the now-closed Stinky Feet Child Care facility in Independence. Harden’s mother, Ceola Harden, owned and operated the day care.

The case was tried in Polk County Circuit Court in Dallas.

“Ultimately, he was convicted of all counts, though it was not unanimous on any of the counts,” said Jayme Kimberly, senior assistant attorney for the Oregon Department of Justice, who tried the case on behalf of Polk County. “There were several counts where the vote was 11 to 1 and several counts were the vote was 10 to 2. But ultimately, he was convicted on all counts on all indictments.”

Kimberly said Oregon is a “non-unanimous verdict” state, meaning that it doesn’t require all 12 jurors to agree to get a conviction on a crime. Ten votes are needs for a finding of “guilty.”

“I’m relieved,” Kimberly said. “I’m relieved for the victims.”

On one count, the jury found that Harden was guilty of a “lesser included” charge of attempted rape. A lesser included charge is one that a jury may consider instead of the original charge on the indictment.

“He was charged with rape in the first degree, and on that one we asked for a lesser included (charge) of attempted rape,” Kimberly said.

She said that was because the victim testified that Harden tried, but did not commit the crime.

“He was found not guilty of rape in the first degree, but guilty of attempted rape,” she said.

The trial started on Oct. 8 with jury selection. After that, the state presented evidence for three days, resting its case on Oct. 11. Harden’s defense attorney Martin Habekost presented his case on the morning of Oct. 14. Closing arguments took place in the afternoon of Oct. 14.

Jury deliberations started that afternoon, but took extra time because a juror had to be excused on Wednesday and an alternate juror called in.

“They had to start all over again with the deliberations,” Kimberly said. “It’s been a week.”

Kimberly said the next phase of the case is sentencing, which will be a lengthy process because there are so many charges.

“Sentencing is going to require both sides to do some legal research, and work and make their presentation to the court,” Kimberly said.

A status hearing for sentencing is set for Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m.

“That gives both parties a week to figure out what they might need in preparation for sentencing,” she said. “If they want to call any additional witness and get victim impact statements, to get those all lined up, so we can report to the court about how long we think we’d need for the hearing.”