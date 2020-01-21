Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY — Quinlyn Reed Harden filed a notice of appeal on Jan. 2.
Harden, 26, was convicted in October of 30 counts of sex-abuse related charges after a seven-day trial in Polk County Circuit Court and seeks to reverse that ruling.
Harden, of Independence, was convicted of 30 sex-abuse related charges in four separate indictments. The four cases — all connected to the now-closed Stinky Feet Child Care facility in Independence — were consolidated in May.
Harden’s mother, Ceola Harden, owned and operated Stinky Feet Child Care.
On May 25, 2018, the Oregon Office of Child Care revoked Ceola Harden’s license after an investigation into whether she allowed her son to watch children in her charge without supervision.
The final order stated Ceola Harden had been told of allegations that Quinlyn had behaved inappropriately with a child at the day care, but didn’t report it.
Harden is lodged at the Coffee Creek Intake Center, according to state records. His earliest release date is listed at May 16, 2072.
