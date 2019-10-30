DALLAS — Convicted of 30 counts of sex abuse and rape, Independence resident Quinlyn Harden will be sentenced on Nov. 18.

Polk County Circuit Court Judge Monte Campbell set the date during a status hearing on Monday afternoon. He will issue the sentence in courtroom No. 1 at the Polk County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m.

“We will probably want two hours based on the amount of counts and victim statements,” said Harden’s attorney Martin Habekost.

Jayme Kimberly, senior assistant attorney for the Oregon Department of Justice, who tried the case, said she will draft a memo outlining her recommendation for Harden’s sentence by Friday.

Habekost requested a week to issue a response, if needed.

A jury found Harden guilty on 30 charges on Oct. 18, following a trial that end on Oct. 14. He was charged in four different indictments, which were consolidated for trial. All cases involved children younger than 14 at the time of the crimes at the now-closed Stinky Feet Child Care, which was operated by Harden’s mother, Ceola Harden.