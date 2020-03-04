Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — From dungeon rats to a cyclops, an odd assortment of characters will take the stage Saturday for the First Artist Award program honoring Rob and Barbara Harriman for their work with Apple Box Children’s Theater.
Jeff Witt, Central High School vocal music and drama director, approached the couple about the honor while they were working backstage at a show in the fall, Rob said.
“There is a committee made up of myself and several community members, as well as performing arts booster club members,” Witt said. “The Harrimans were chosen for this award because of their significant contribution to the arts in the community. Not only have they run Apple Box Children’s Theater for the past 10 years, they went to Central High School as students and to Western Oregon University as students.”
During their school years, both Harrimans contributed a great deal of time and energy to the performing arts both in music and theater, Witt said.
“They have been contributing to the arts in the Monmouth-Independence area for well over 25 years,” he said.
“We were a little surprised,” he said. “Barb and I, we felt uncomfortable. Other recipients have put in decades, we’ve put in nine years.”
Rob and Barbara announced their retirement from the volunteer position last summer, but are involved with putting on Saturday’s production.
“Rob and I wanted it to be a tribute to Apple Box performed by the kids, as well as CHS performing arts,” Barbara said. “The First Artist Award is indeed an honor, but the success of Apple Box Children’s Theater has always been about a community of volunteers who helped support Rob and I these past nine years.”
There will be an emcee to guide the audience through Apple Box history, with kids acting out short scenes from the productions.
“It’s so strange,” Rob said, “working with these boys I worked with seven years ago. Now they’re all tall and have deep voices. It sounds so different than it did when they were little kids.”
Barbara said each show they’ve produced will be represented in one way or another.
“It has been fun pulling out old costumes and props that hold so many fond memories,” she said. “We have also had a blast working with kids we haven’t worked with for years. They are all so excited to be part of the evening.”
One of Rob’s favorite scenes is from “The Odyssey” and involves a cyclops puppet borrowed from Portland Community College.
“We got it again,” he said.
Barbara is looking forward to the performance of the “Wolf Hunting Song” from their 2018 production of “The Jungle Book.”
The Harrimans will be the sixth recipients of the Monmouth-Independence First Artist Award, Witt said.
“Young budding thespians have thrived under their mentorship and have moved on to perform at the high school, as well as college and beyond,” Witt said.
Past honorees are Robert Page, Wendy Bemrose, Richard Davis, Linda Kunze, and Ron and Marilyn Wynn.
“Every other year we recognize someone in the community that has contributed significantly to the arts in Monmouth-Independence,” Witt said. “It started 10 years ago when we recognized Bob Page — longtime theater professor at Western Oregon University and founder of Apple Box Children’s Theater. We started a scholarship fund in his name, and all the proceeds from this event go towards the scholarship fund.”
So far, they have given out more than $10,000 in scholarships to students who participated in theater or high school choir, he said.
“We hope this night will be a great reunion for those who have performed, volunteered or supported Apple Box Children’s Theater,” Barbara said.
Honor the Harrimans
What: Monmouth-Independence First Artist Award
When: March 7 at Central High School, 1530 Monmouth St., Independence. Reception and cake at 5:30 p.m., in the cafeteria. Performance at 7 p.m., in the Performing Arts auditorium
Admission: Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and may be purchased online in advance at chsperformingarts.org, or at the box office for general seating 45 minutes before show time. Payment can be made with cash, check or credit cards.
Of note: All proceeds benefit the Robert Page Scholarship Fund to support the Central High School Performing Arts Scholarship Fund.
