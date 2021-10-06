INDEPENDENCE — Hearts Compass owners Lauren Whitley and Jenn Reed have COVID-19 to thank for the opportunity to expand their business into a brick-and-mortar store in downtown Independence.

The pair had been doing festivals in the Willamette Valley from Portland to Eugene for several years. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the festivals stopped — and they started thinking about opening a store. At the same time a friend of theirs who was remodeling a building in downtown Independence to offer retail space asked whether they wanted a permanent location and offered the space.

Whitley said grants available to small businesses to make up for income lost to the pandemic gave them the ability to expand the business, which specializes in selling items intended to help people grow and heal.

“We are incredibly grateful to the community for making this possible, which is why we want to give back to the community,” Whitley said.

Hearts Compass offers crystals, jewelry, art, gifts and classes and services, such as tarot readings. .

“It’s to balance your energy. It’s to help you grow. Everything has a use,” Whitley said of the product and services for sale at the store. “Our intention is to build community and be part of the community,”

Hearts Compass is located at 265 S. Main St., Independence. Hours are Wednesday through Friday noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday noon to 6 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.