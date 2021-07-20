INDEPENDENCE — For Dawn Hedrick-Roden, who won her seat on the Independence City Council in the last election by only two ballots, the razor-thin margin wasn’t simply a slim victory. To her, it meant she hadn’t made a strong enough impression on voters.

No one can say that now.

In the nearly seven months since she was sworn into office, Hedrick-Roden single-handedly stepped forward to restore the city’s Fourth of July parade, successfully fought to lower a new weight limit on the Independence Bridge that was preventing some farm trucks from crossing it and voted “no” on the city’s budget for the new fiscal year — the first time that’s happened in decades, perhaps longer.

The reinstated parade, and Hedrick-Roden’s dogged coordination efforts that went into that project, thrust her into the public eye.

Now her intense focus on city finances is putting her in a different kind of limelight.

Although a majority of city councilors seemed to consider this year’s city budget more easily understandable — with greater clarity than ever before — Hedrick-Roden expressed concern about it, before turning thumbs down on its adoption. She believes the city’s record of borrowing, which ranges from bonds to bank loans, ought to reflect a listing of distinct debt categories, with a precise total — so that average residents can comprehend it, perhaps like they do their own personal household expenses.

By casting the only dissenting vote on the budget, Hedrick-Roden appears to be inviting titles like “maverick” and “loner.” She’s aware that some of her critical comments can seem negative and irksome. But, as a U.S. Navy veteran, she says, “I can take an eye-roll. I’ve been through a lot worse.”

She has asserted that some city spending decisions aren’t representative of public preferences — a view challenged by Independence City Councilor Shannon Corr, who pointed out that there are continual outreach efforts by the city to get opinions from residents, including holding open houses and conducting online surveys.

“I feel confident that the city did absolutely everything they could to get as much and as varied public input as they could,” Corr said.

In some ways, Hedrick-Roden’s participation on the council is an echo from the recent past. A few years ago, Ken Day, a retired business executive, resigned from the city council after only about a year of service, citing his view that a majority of councilors at the time didn’t seem to be digging in and actively engaging in the process. However, Day acknowledged that a city council position involves a huge amount of voluntary, unpaid work that requires long hours of reading, as well as attending meeting after meeting. Since Day’s exit, three other councilors — Corr, Sarah Jobe and Hedrick-Roden — have joined the council.

Like Day, Hedrick-Roden has been an advocate for measuring outcomes in quantifiable ways to evaluate the city investment of staff time and money. Like Day, she frequently has mentioned the value of transparency. Like Day, she seems to have the ability to form a strong minority opinion. Recently, Hedrick-Roden also was the only dissenting vote on a resolution that creates a separate category for grant money in the budget. With CARES Act money coming in during the pandemic and revenue from the American Rescue Plan on the way, “it would be nice to be a participant in how these monies are spent,” she said.

But, in general, grants are restricted in terms of how they are allocated, explained Gloria Butsch, the city’s finance director.

“We developed the new grants fund to make it easier for staff to monitor and report out regarding the receipt and use of grants,” Butsch said, when later asked about it. Previously, most of the grants were reported in operating funds, such as the general fund, she said.

However, there’s some indication that Hedrick-Roden’s grant-fund questioning may be well-timed.

For years, the city has sought to establish Independence as an “agricultural technology hub” by hosting meet-ups, guest speakers and other events aimed at farmers and growers, at a downtown location, Indy Commons. Now that local effort has been dropped in favor of a regional one.

“Agriculture typically happens outside city limits, and it became increasingly difficult for a city staffer to justify spending so much time on projects that were not always located within the community,” explained Shawn Irvine, in a letter of support for a grant submitted by the Salem-based Strategic Economic Development Corporation (SEDCOR), which took on the “Ag Tech Hub.”

Last fall, SEDCOR was awarded a federal grant of $469,150 to build the hub, a monetary award widely covered in media reports.

However, largely missing from these news accounts was the stipulation that SEDCOR needed to provide matching funds in an amount that exceeded the grant award, a sum of $512,250. Since Independence was listed as a partner, Tom Pessemier, Independence’s city manager, was asked about the city’s role in meeting the matching-fund pledge. Pessemier referred the question to SEDCOR.

SEDCOR’s president, Erik Andersson, failed to respond to multiple inquiries about the city’s obligation to the grant match. A request was filed to answer this question through the federal Freedom of Information Act, which eventually revealed that Independence is a contributor, of $50,000, as well as a provider of certain personnel support.

“This money comes from a grant from the state to support this effort when the city was leading the project,” Pessemier explained, when asked about the mandatory cash contribution.

The city has been approved by the state for “passing through these monies to SEDCOR to continue the effort,” he added.

In terms of providing personnel, “currently, the city spends almost no staff effort to support the initiative except for an advisory committee that our economic development director participates in and some assistance from time-to-time with minor items,” Pessemier said.

Following the flow of funds in the city budget can be daunting, noted Hedrick-Roden.

“Well, there we are, with a hundred pages of budget,” she said, recalling her time with the document.

Long before she joined the council, Hedrick-Roden, a lifelong Independence resident and a mother of four, worked to make Pioneer Park, at 7th and C streets, a neighborhood playground.

And recently, when local farmers registered alarm that the new weight limits on the Independence Bridge were disallowing their trucks from legal passage, Hedrick-Roden — along with Pessemier — wrote letters to the Oregon Department of Transportation seeking a change, which they got.

“The good news is that once they recognized the trouble with the farm equipment — and I know Councilor Roden played a role in helping communicate with them — they took a second look at it,” Pessemier said during his recent city manager’s report to the council.

Some of the farms were clearly in Marion County, and outside the city’s purview, but Hedrick-Roden said her personal concern didn’t stop at the city limits.

“We cannot make it difficult to farm,” she said, referring to the fact that many of those who live beyond the city boundary seem to be part of the community, too, regularly visiting Independence to shop and dine.

Hedrick-Roden may be best known for pulling off this year’s Fourth of July parade after the traditional sponsor, Rotary Club of Monmouth-Independence, determined there was insufficient time to do so after the COVID restrictions were eased. She got a sponsor, the Oregon Paralyzed Veterans of America, and she got enough volunteer help to make it a crowd-pleaser, all within three weeks’ time.

“It was a great parade and I loved it,” said Cindy Wilson, a newcomer to town who is staying with family members during her search to buy a home in Independence.

Told the parade was a last-minute effort, Wilson said she didn’t know — or care.

“It was just so good to see, to get out after all this, and watch a parade going by,” she said.