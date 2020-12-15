Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — After the Nov. 3 general election, the Independence City Council race for Position No. 3 has been double checked and recounted by hand.

Dawn Hendrick-Roden’s one-vote lead after election night grew by one, certifying her win over incumbent Michael Hicks 1,819 votes to 1,817.

What does such a razor thin margin of victory mean for Hedrick-Roden?

“It says I need to make sure I am listening to everybody,” she said, “even if they didn’t vote for me, My chief desire is to make this a better community for everybody,”

Although Polk County officially performed the hand recount Dec. 3, Independence City Recorder Karin Johnson shared the results at the city council meeting on Dec. 7. She said she has never seen an election this close in her 20 years as city recorder.

“Why was it so close? I don’t know, but the residents had two good candidates to choose from,” Johnson said.

During his last council meeting, Hicks committed to continue to serve Independence as the community representative on the Monmouth-Independence Network (MINET) board of directors.

The fiber optics company’s six board of directors is comprised of one community member, one city council member and one city employee from each city it services — Monmouth and Independence. Hicks, an HR analyst for Oregon Health Authority, also plans to stay involved in the Salem Area Sports Commission.

Hicks partially chalked up his loss to being unable to run an ideal re-lection campaign while dealing with his daughter’s Luekemia and the pandemic limiting social interaction on the political trail. Regardless, Hicks said he enjoyed his one term on the city council.

“I didn’t originally run with an agenda. I thought my knowledge of law would help out,” Hicks said regarding his law degree. “I enjoyed helping make decisions I thought were in the best interest of the city. The city’s got a great staff that should help get Dawn up to speed.”

Hedrick-Roden will be sworn on to the council at their first meeting of the new year Jan. 12.

She has already had training with city staff on Dec. 10 and 11 learning what it means to be a city councilor. She added she looks forward to working with existing councilors, the mayor and city manager to do best she can for Independence.

“My priorities will be to focus on the people who live in our community, traffic issues, infrastructure, building up schools readiness and to see what we can do with them being over-crowded when students go back to school,” Hedrick-Roden said.

She added she’s looking forward to hearing ideas back from the community from a questionnaire the city sent to out to residents.

“I’d like to hear what people think we should do, what are their pet projects and try get those in,” Hedrick-Roden said.