Wild West Events Inc. presents the 2023 Polk County Fair Hell on Hooves Rough Stock Rodeo!
The rodeo, free with fair admission, is Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.
Events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing and mutton bustin’!
Registration for mutton bustin’ starts at 5 p.m. at the south end of the arena. Children must be at least 4 years old and under 60 pounds. They are encouraged to bring their own helmet, say a bicycle helmet, but one will be provided if needed. Also recommended are long-sleeved shirts, pants and closed toed shoes. The top 20 kids will ride for the grand prize. Be sure to cheer on local racers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.