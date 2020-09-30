Itemizer-Observer

POLK COUNTY — Polk County has established an Emergency Child Care Fund to help ease some of the costs that come with regulations in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re communicating with child care providers, centers and in-home and asking them through this application process — ‘What do you need?’” said Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope.

The fund has about $500,000 to distribute from its allocated CARES Act dollars, Pope said.

“It could go higher but right now what we don’t know is, if we had another spike with COVID cases and we had a health care emergency, we want to leave some buffer in what’s our total allocation,” Pope said.

They wanted to keep the application process easy and there is no minimum or maximum amount a child care provider can apply for.

“The reason we didn’t put a limit in there is we were concerned people would just shoot for the limit,” Pope said. “We wanted to be sure people were being objective about their ask. When the money’s gone the money’s gone. We think that the answers to the questions and their narrative gives plenty of opportunity to justify their ask.”

There are some restrictions though — the money can’t be used for building or buying a property.

However, the money may be used to remodel an existing space to better accommodate cohorts of 10 children.

Providers applying to the county can ask for money to help families who need help paying for the cost of child care — a sort of subsidy or tuition assistance, Pope said.

“The objective is to get more access to child care slots and to help those families who may be asked to pay more because costs have increased so dramatically,” Pope said. “It would be up to the provider to apply for that money under that need.”

The issue of child care openings and affordability is one the county has been working on for a couple of years.

“In the winter of 2019, the Polk County Family & Community Outreach Department conducted a child care needs assessment in the community via an electronic survey,” said Director Brent DeMoe. “Nearly 250 responses from local parents were received. There was a component to the survey in which 25 employers gave input on their thoughts about the importance of child care for employees. The data from this survey was sent to Oregon State University, where it was analyzed by the Oregon Child Care Research Partnership.”

They designated Polk County as a “child care desert.”

“A child care desert is a determination assigned by the state of Oregon when there are not enough child care slots to meet the need in any one area, community or county,” DeMoe said. “Simply put, there is not enough child care available for the workforce.”

Pope said he’d been working with DeMoe and his team for a couple of years on the issue.

He said they still don’t have answer because “everything is market driven and labor driven.”

COVID-19 and the rules of emergency licensing have posed some additional obstacles, he said, and some facilities have closed.

“The data from our local Child Care Resource & Referral agency shows that pre-COVID, we had 74 childcare facilities in Polk County,” DeMoe said. “As of August, 13 have closed permanently, causing a loss of over 200 child care slots.”

Pope said, as of Friday, more than 30 child care providers had applied for the county’s grant.

“The first review will be Brent’s team, but I will sit on that review group for the final reviews,” Pope said. “They will not come back before the commissioners.”

A link to the application is available on the county’s website: https://www.co.polk.or.us/fco/polk-county-emergency-child-care-fund