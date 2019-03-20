DALLAS — Santa’s elves have a little help, thanks to about 20 Dallas

Retirement Village residents who decided making toys for children is their mission.

DRV residents Jim Baltimore and LeRoy Rempel, two frequent users of

the DRV’s Hobby Center wood shop, helped give the project its start in

December 2018.

“The idea was that several lodge residents said, ‘let’s make some toys for needy children.’ We have this wonderful shop here available to us, and it just went from there,” Baltimore said. “We asked all around the houses and all the independent resident people, who would like to participate.”

About 20 residents volunteered to build and paint toy trucks to give to

children who might not otherwise receive a gift for Christmas.

The DRV’s marketing department gave the group money to purchase

start-up supplies and, so far, volunteers have completed 50 trucks. They

plan to expand into toy cars.

“Our goal is to complete 100 more toys, so that will give us 150 to donate

to children in need in the Dallas area,” Baltimore said. “This will come

just before Christmas, and we think it’s really cool that a child in need will

have a toy for Christmas.”

On March 13, the Dallas Community Foundation awarded the project a

$2,000 grant as starter money to build a storage room to keep supplies and

finished toys. Now all the supplies and trucks are cramped in the shop’s

paint room.

“As we got deeper and deeper into this project, we found that we desperately need storage room,” Baltimore said. “This money will be a start to

adding a small storage room to the facility. We are really excited to have this seed money to get this taken care of. And maybe next year we can build

more toys, who knows? We are very excited about it.”

The DRV Foundation donated more money at the beginning of the year for

supplies, so the group can accomplish its 2019 goal of building 150 toys.

Baltimore said the group will make its toy donation at the end of the year.

“We don’t know what agency we are going to go through yet. That has

to be determined,” he said.

The project needs more money to build the storage room. For more

information or to donate: Sue Lamb, DRV Foundation Development