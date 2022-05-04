Heritage Museum

Natascha Adams, Heritage Museum Manager, with hand waves and a welcoming speech, greets scores of people undeterred by gray skies and intermittent rain attending a ribbon cutting ceremony April 30 to officially open the museum at its new location at 281 South 2nd St. By day’s end, more than 300 people had visited the new facility, which includes a display floor, staff offices, a meeting room and staging area and a gift shop in the foyer. The museum is now open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed Sundays and Mondays.

