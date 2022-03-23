Independence - The Heritage Museum reopens after two years of being closed with a celebration starting at 1 p.m. April 30 at its new location, 281 S. Second St., across from the post office in Independence.
Museum Manager Natascha Adams said the new location offers 1,000 additional square feet for exhibits, compared to the previous. The 46-year-old local history museum closed in 2020, partly due to COVID, but Adams said plans were already underway to move the museum from its original home at the Baptist Church on S. Second and B streets. Unlike the church, built in 1888, the new museum is on one level, making it accessible for all who wish to visit.
Adams said the reopening celebration will be full of family fun, food, beverages, booths, and live music.
“I see it very much like a block party,” she said.
The event includes booths representing the Ash Creek Art Center, Independence Public Library and Community Emergency Response Team. Local authors Marilyn Morton, Kenneth Helphand and Ben Kreger will also be on hand to autograph books. Vianney’s Tamales will sell tacos, Redgate Winery will sell wine.
“One aspect of the Grand Opening that I am most looking forward to is the booth we have called Share Your History,” Adams said. “At this booth folks will have an opportunity to share their knowledge of local history. Perhaps their family has lived here for generations, or they recently moved here and found something interesting in the attic. We want to capture people’s excitement for history and encourage them to share the stories they know.
“Having the opportunity and privilege to set up a museum which celebrates Independence’s history is a once-in-a-lifetime moment,” said Adams. “We are so excited to open our doors and share the stories featured in our current exhibits. “
Adams added the reinvigorated museum is designed to take an all-inclusive look at the community’s past.
“Our goal is to celebrate all people that have inhabited this land, starting with the Kalapuya who have been here since time immemorial. From there, we want to share stories from all community members. When we examine our community’s past, both beautiful and ugly, we learn, and those lessons allow us to create a better future,” she said.
