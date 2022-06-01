Chemeketa’s Bolt program is back! Bolt first launched in spring 2020 to engage high school seniors that graduated early as a result of the pandemic. This year, the program is back for the summer term and will support 2022 high school graduates and upcoming seniors in Chemeketa’s service district (which includes Dallas and West Salem high schools). Homeschooled students that are 2022 graduates or upcoming seniors are also eligible to participate. The Bolt Summer Program classes will be 5-week intensive courses that will start June 21 and go through July 23. Classes will be offered in a variety of forms from in person on the Salem campus, online and remote.
High school students who are interested in this free summer opportunity are encouraged to visit www.chemeketa.edu/programs-classes/high-school-programs/college-credit-now and complete a student participation form. For more information, contact Chemeketa’s College Credit Now office at (503) 399-5239 or send an email to collegecreditnow@chemeketa.edu.
The program has space for 450 students.
