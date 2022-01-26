Washington man dies in three-vehicle accident Saturday
Itemizer-Observer
On, Jan. 22, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 18 near milepost 17.
A preliminary investigation revealed a westbound black Mercedes, operated by Gary Young, 76, of Naches, Washington, crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a grey Dodge van, operated by Cheryl Kaesemeyer, 49, of Monmouth. After the initial collision a GMC pickup, operated by Jason Foidel, 50, of Vancouver, Washington, struck the Dodge van.
Young sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger in the Mercedes, Judy Zazzaro, 63, of Naches, Washington, was injured and transported to a local hospital. Kaesemeyer and her passenger Raymond Kaesemeyer Jr., 53, were both injured and transported to a local area hospital. Foidel and his passenger, Becky Lindsay, 58, of Vancouver, Washington, were uninjured.
Highway 18 was closed for approximately four hours.
Oregon State Patrol was assisted by the Grand Ronde Fire Department, Grand Ronde Police Department and Oregon Department of Transportation.
Independence man dies in accident Monday
On Jan. 24, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 18 near milepost 15 west of Grand Ronde.
A preliminary investigation revealed that an eastbound black Toyota Camry, operated by Steven Donaldson, 67, of Independence, crossed into the westbound travel lane for unknown reasons and collided with an oncoming Honda Accord, operated by Christian Carter. Jr., 22, of Lincoln City.
Donaldson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. His passenger, Angelina Rakestraw, 35, of Brownsville, was transported to a local area hospital.
Highway 18 was closed for approximately three hours.
Oregon State Police was assisted by Grand Ronde Fire Department, Grand Ronde Police Department and ODOT.
