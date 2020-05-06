Itemizer-Observer staff report
POLK COUNTY – Two stretches of Highway 22 in Polk County will see updates from the Oregon Department of Transportation this spring.
A five-mile portion of the highway, starting in Rickreall and stretching east to milepost 15 will be repaved. The project includes repaving the Rickreall interchange ramps.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, drivers should expect lane closures and delays during the project, which is scheduled to extend into the fall. Lane closures could take place Monday morning through Friday afternoon between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m and Sunday night through Friday morning from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
“Paving this section of the highway will improve the ride for road users and extend the life of the existing pavement,” ODOT said.
The project will cost $7.7 million, including design and construction expenses.
Learn more about this project, and other affecting Highway 22 at https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/ORDOT-285e520?wgt_ref=ORDOT_WIDGET_8.
ODOT also commissioned the 10-mile stretch of the highway from Buell to Dallas as a safety corridor. The designation is part of efforts to reduce the number of serious and fatal crashes on that portion of the highway.
“Safety corridors are designed to raise public awareness,” read an ODOT press release announcing the designation. “Traffic fines will double and motorists will see an increase in law enforcement patrols between Red Prairie Road (Buell) and the junction with OR 223 (Kings Valley Highway) that connects to Dallas.”
According to ODOT, those 10 miles have a higher fatal and serious crash rate than other similar rural highways. A local traffic safety group has been established with the goal to reduce these traffic crashes. It will include representatives from law enforcement, state and county road authorities, emergency medical personnel, and community members.
“Having 30 fatal and serious injury crashes in five years – and 180 total crashes – in this 10-mile stretch of highway is not acceptable,” said ODOT Region 2 Manager Sonny Chickering.
Most of the crashes in this section of roadway involve speeding, lane departure, turning vehicles at intersections, distracted driving, or unsafe passing, according to ODOT.
“Safety is the most important thing to remember when you get behind the wheel. We know that driving violations, such as speeding, driving impaired or distracted, or riding without a safety belt, are major factors in roadway departure crashes that result in serious crashes,” said ODOT Region 2 Traffic Safety Coordinator, Nicole Charlson. “If we can change that behavior, we can reduce traffic injuries.”
Other safety measures are in the works as well. Later this spring, ODOT will install a through route activated warning system at the Perrydale Road intersection. The system helps warn travelers on the highway that traffic is approaching the intersection from Perrydale Road. Sensors picking up traffic on Perrydale activate a flashing beacon warning drivers of the approaching traffic.
Other steps to improve safety include:
Funding overtime enforcement patrols
Installing “safety corridor” and “fines double” signs
Eliminating passing zone sections that were too short for safe passing maneuvers
Installing durable striping, centerline and shoulder rumble strips to reduce lane departure crashes and provide better visibility of pavement markings during wet or rainy conditions
Updating curve warning signs to improve safety in curves and enhancing signing at curves with a history of crashes
