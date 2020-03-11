Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY – A Highway 22 intersection that has been the subject of a community meeting and campaign for safety improvements will soon be part of a safety corridor.
Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Lou Torres said last week that a 10-mile stretch of Highway 22 near Dallas – including the intersection in question, Perrydale Road – qualified as a safety corridor.
The designation means that section, from the highway’s intersection with Kings Valley Highway to Red Prairie Road, will be subject to more patrol, higher fines and possibly a speed limit reduction.
“This is really good news. It qualified,” Torres said. “It’s going to be the first one we’ve put in since 2011 in the region.”
For a stretch of road to qualify as a safety corridor, it has to have a fatal and serious injury crash rate of 150 percent of the most recent five-year average for similar roadways. That 10-mile portion has a crash rate of 271 percent.
“During the five years that we have complete data, which 2013 to 2017, we’ve had 30 fatal and serious injury crashes in that section of highway,” Torres said. “It more than qualifies for the safety corridor.”
The intersection was the topic of a community meeting in December, following a fatal accident and other serious accidents that occurred within the last year. That prompted more meetings between ODOT and local officials and citizens.
Torres said his agency, county leaders, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Perrydale School District and concerned citizens have worked well together to find solutions for the intersection, and local officials are supportive of the safety corridor designation. The county has already formed a local traffic safety group, a committee that focuses on educating drivers about how to navigate that portion of the highway safely.
“This is a good solution that could be more than a short-term solution,” said Sheriff Mark Garton. “The safety corridor is just one part of the bigger plan to create an alternate route/crossing, education and enforcement campaign.”
Garton said the designation means that federal and state funding will be available to assist with patrol, and more is in the works for the intersection.
“We’ve been trying to address this issue both in the short-term and the long-term,” Torres said.
In addition to the safety corridor, ODOT is installing a “through-route activated warning system,” which uses lights to alert drivers on the highway of cars at the intersection.
“The sign will be activated if somebody is coming down Perrydale Road and is waiting at that intersection, so that will let the people know there’s cross traffic ahead,” Torres said. “It can be really effective for getting drivers’ attention, especially on a route like Oregon (Highway) 22 where the speeds are pretty high speed. It gets people thinking about it.”
The work is being done now. The sign or lights should be operating later this spring.
Torres said building a roundabout at nearby Kings Valley Highway and Highway 22 is already in the works. That is in the agency’s funding plan for 2021-24.
“We would also like to build a roundabout at the Perrydale Road intersection, but that hasn’t qualified for funding yet,” Torries said. “But it’s a high priority funding thing, so next time we have a chance to get funding, that one should move in and we should be able to do that.”
One of the suggestions that came out of the meetings was to close the Perrydale intersection and send drivers to Kings Valley Highway/ Smithfield Road once the roundabout there is finished. Torres said the agency is willing to look at that and other ideas.
“We all kind of just brainstormed some things. Some folks brought up possibly re-engineering the roads through there to do that, but that’s just an initial discussion topic. We haven’t really done that yet. Polk County seemed to indicate that there would be support for that. We are happy to talk about any possibility that will improve safety out there.”
Torres said ODOT will continue to work with Polk County. He said the agency appreciates the willingness of the county, the school district and residents to work on solutions.
“Everybody really came up with some great ideas, and really, there’s going to be more to it over the next few years,” Torres said. “We knew that we needed to do something out there. We needed to address that, and I think everybody is committed to it.”
New safety corridor
Where: Milepost 5 to milepost 15. The intersections are (east to west):
Kings Valley Highway, Perrydale Road, Salt Creek Road, Van Well Road, Star Road, Enterprise Road, Brown Road, Beck Road, Butler Hill Road and Red Prairie Road.
When: Designation should be completed this spring.
For more information: www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Safety/Pages/Roadway.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.