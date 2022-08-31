Monmouth Mural

Hinckle’s mural, located on the east side of the PCL building, is about 40% complete.

 By Derek Bratton

Itemizer-Observer

Rome wasn’t built in a day, so says the old adage. Just ask Eileen Hinckle, who has been painting a mural for about two weeks on the East side of the Partners in Community Living building at 480 East Main St. in Monmouth. The bigger the building, the bigger the mural.

