Rome wasn’t built in a day, so says the old adage. Just ask Eileen Hinckle, who has been painting a mural for about two weeks on the East side of the Partners in Community Living building at 480 East Main St. in Monmouth. The bigger the building, the bigger the mural.
“I would say that I’m about 40% done with the mural. I still have a long way to go,” Hinckle said.
Currently, she is crafting the part that features the Kalapuya traveling down a river, which will illustrate an alternative means of transportation other than the railroad.
The I and M Railroad is said to be the shortest railroad in the world, spanning only two miles, and at the time, there was one stop in Talmadge, located between Independence and Monmouth.
Hinckle expects the mural will be finished sometime in September, during which there will be a ribbon cutting to celebrate its completion. As of now, the date for the ribbon cutting is “to be determined,” Hinckle said.
Hinckle said the entire project is going well, but one challenge that she has run into so far is the summer heat. The morning sun reflects directly off the side of the building. Since this is the case, she usually starts working around 11 a.m., when the sun begins covering the other side of the building, allowing her to work in the shade of the building.
“At a certain temperature with direct sunlight, the paint just dries immediately as soon as it touches the wall. I do a lot of blending; the paint does not stay wet long enough for me to blend it. So, there are a few hours of the day that I cannot paint because of that,” Hinckle said.
Working through August, the ultimate test and judge on whether the mural will be completed by September will be how the weather holds. Hinckle said she was on schedule because she figured there would be some hot days. After all, it is summer.
“It should be fine, we are past the hot part,” Hinckle said as she turned around and returned to working on the mural.
The next update on the project will be given once a ribbon-cutting date is announced.
