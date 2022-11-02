The Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Sheridan in Sheridan is sponsoring a Hiring Event on the first Saturday of every month from Nov. 5 through Sept. 2, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FCI Sheridan is seeking to hire more than 30 correctional officers. As an Equal Opportunity Employer, FCI Sheridan hopes to make a great impact on the community by offering an opportunity for individuals to have a rewarding career as a correctional professional. The opportunity to apply is open continuously for some positions. The salary range for Correctional Officers is $47,666 to $72,455, which does not include shift differential, overtime, and holidays. Additionally, there is a 10% retention incentive available after 90 days on the job. A career at FCI Sheridan offers job security, 401k with 5% matching, law enforcement retirement in 20-25 years, along with many other benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.