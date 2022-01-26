INDEPENDENCE — This past fall, a celebrated symbol of city history, the “Cavalcade Wagon,” finally traveled from long-term storage to its new home at the Independence Heritage Museum. It carried with it memories of campfire sing-alongs, tick-picking “parties” and coffee brewed in a pot with a dead snake.
The prairie schooner look-alike represents a part of Independence’s past that was commemorated in 1959, when a group of intrepid Oregonians, and other enthusiasts, reprised the same journey along the Oregon trail that put some of the state’s early pioneers in Independence.
The re-enactment was known as the “On to Oregon Cavalcade.” The cavalcade wagon, with its rib-like hoops for the canvas cover, was one of seven like it on the trek – and the only one to stay in the destination city. It was wheeled out of a storage container, loaded onto a trailer, and then hauled to the museum’s new home, explained Amy Christensen, the museum’s curator.
Personnel from the city’s public works department pushed it into the building by way of the large garage entrance, she added. In fact, it probably wouldn’t ever have made the trip if not for the move of the museum to Second Street, across from the US Post Office.
The museum’s former site, at the historic 135-year-old Baptist Church on Third Street, simply couldn’t accommodate the large wooden vehicle. The one on display at the church actually was a reconstructed farm wagon.
So, this spring, when the Heritage Museum opens its doors after completing all the relocation and refurbishment, the public will get the opportunity to see the cavalcade wagon once again, after years in darkness. One of those who seems most pleased by the news is Richard Carter, the author of a book about the trip, “Trail Ruts.”
Carter, whose great grandmother died on the Oregon Trail in 1852, was one of about 70 members on the wagon train that retraced the original trip 63 years ago. It was undertaken to honor Oregon’s centennial.
Reached at his home in Washington, Carter said sometimes the experience seems like it took place an entire lifetime ago. At other times, it seems like only yesterday, he said.
From his perspective at the age of 92, he looks back on those days -- being a young man traveling in a bumpy wagon across prairies and hills – as a period of life-changing lessons. However, at the time, he considered it mostly a great adventure.
The Conestoga-style wagons, which were built by putting new wood boxes atop running gear from those early trail rides, set out from the Missouri town of Independence, just as those early settlers did.
And, just like their predecessors, the cavalcade troupers faced hardship. Some challenges were similar – burning temperatures, fatigued or sick livestock, battles with biting insects – but some were the result of modern times, such as cars roaring down highways that startled the horses.
However, human nature in some proved to be a huge barrier, Carter recalled.
The leader of the group, a seasoned rancher named Tex, was a blunt speaking but highly competent individual. His unfiltered communication rubbed some people the wrong way, Carter recalled.
When some of the animals got distemper, Tex advised everyone to stop using a communal barrel for watering their hoof stock. When one man ignored that directive, and allowed an infected mule to drink, Tex toppled the barrel.
Carter, who was one of those who went to a nearby town to purchase scores of new buckets, recalled that Tex realized right away “that he should have handled this differently.” Nonetheless, it proved to be a turning point.
Soon there were a few “troublemakers” who spent time sniping about Tex’s leadership, he said.
“A big difference was that if the early pioneers clashed with their companions, they could separate themselves from the original group,” Carter said. “They did this by taking a different route, going on ahead, or falling behind,” he explained. There was no such option for the cavalcade.
“Because of traffic and supply conditions, our group had to stay together,” he said.
Carter was considered to have the most easy-going personality of nearly anyone on the trip, according to Jean Van Meter, who was one of the youngest adults in the group. In her early twenties at the time, she remembered starlit nights by a campfire, singing songs and cracking jokes about tick-picking parties – these good times usually originated with Carter, she recalled.
Carter, who played the guitar, often began strumming at the first crackle of the fire. As for those tick-picking parties, they were nothing to laugh about, Van Meter said. “Tick fever” sent one participant to the hospital. Everyone was on the lookout for the tiny bugs on fellow travelers, she said.
Carter recounted the time that “we went into a town, to a tavern, to have some fun, and eventually we all talked about it being time for a tick-picking party.”
“One guy took off his shirt, and sure enough, one was crawling on his chest,” Carter said.
Other unwelcome creature encounters weren’t amusing, either. After a pot of coffee was brewed and consumed during breakfast, a dead snake was found along with the used grounds when it came time to wash the container. This was seen as a willful act, not an accident in which the snake somehow crawled under the lid. “I can’t imagine the snake surmounting those difficulties to get inside the pot without human help,” Carter said.
Personality conflicts were quite visible, agreed Van Meter, who had carried the snake on a big spoon to show Carter the morning that the incident occurred.
However, her time with the wagon train was positive and life-altering, she stressed. She was a shy young woman who grew more confident and more extraverted during her months and miles on the trail, she said.
“This pushed me into meeting people, there were crowds all along the way,” said Van Meter, who still lives in Southern Oregon. The press coverage, at times, made worldwide headlines. At every stop, there seemed to be reporters, she said.
Does this notoriety make the cavalcade wagon a special feature of the museum? Not necessarily, according to Natascha Adams, manager of the Heritage Museum.
“It is on display along with many other artifacts that tell the story of Independence,” she stated, adding “we are trying to shift our focus at the museum to talking about all the other aspects of this area,”
“The pioneering story is important, but certainly not the only story,” she pointed out. “We want to make sure we honor people like the Kalapuya who were here for time immemorial, and the many other diverse groups that have resided in this location,” she said. “Our focus here is to begin to tell the stories that have gone untold.”
Three years ago, the Independence Library held a history-oriented scavenger hunt based on the facts surrounding the “On to Oregon Cavalcade.” Participants got clues to words for a crossword puzzle at certain storefront windows downtown. “I’m glad to see people are remembering this,” said Van Meter. “To me, of course, it was unforgettable.” (Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
