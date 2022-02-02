Itemizer-Observer
Phase one of renovating the Historic Independence Women’s Club House is off to a good start. However, to get a building built in 1868 through all six phases of renovations requires a helping hand from the community the Women’s Club has served since 1914.
“The women of Independence put this building here, we’ve kept this building here and now we’re renovating this building,” Club President Heather Thomas said with glee. “That’s why we went with Rosie the Riveter (on the fliers) saying ‘We can do it.’”
The Historic Independence Women’s Club is hosting a fundraiser Feb. 26 to continue the renovations started the second week in January with the gutting of its dilapidated restroom.
“When the ceiling was taken down, (the contractor) said half of it caved in. We had possibility for liability issue,” Thomas described. “He said it was probably from the original leak from 1999. If they had fixed at the time, there probably never would have been any problems.”
In the early days, the Independence’s Women’s Club provided scholarships to the Normal School, now Western Oregon University. In later years, the club shifted their focus to feeding little libraries within the region with books.
But with such a long history of hosting activities in their former church building at 340 S. Third St., upkeep became a daunting project with just nine members. Confounding the issue was the pandemic, which caused the club to lose $10,000 in revenue in cancellations due to the pandemic in 2020.
But they rebounded in 2021, raising $5,000 and receiving another $4,500 of in-kind donations. Thomas said the contributions have already been generous to tackle the restroom renovation. Their plumber gave them a $1,500 discount on everything, their contractor Wade Crowther One and Done Construction is donating his time and Van Wells Building Supply is also providing a further discount on all the rest of the materials, so nothing comes out of Crowther’s pocket, Thomas said.
The Club has outlined the next five phases, which they hope to complete in under $20,000:
- Phase 2: New heating system
- Phase 3: Replace wiring throughout the building
- Phase 4: Paint the inside, removing the wallpaper and resealing the wood underneath
- Phase 5: Painting the exterior and completing other outside projects, such as installing new gutters
- Phase 6: Refurbishing the floor in the main building.
To make up for a loss in $3,000 in revenue when the club is closed in January and February during renovations, the club is hosting a silent and audible auction. Just as with contributions toward construction, Thomas said several local businesses have already provided outstanding items to bid upon, including:
- $100 gift certificate to Capricorn Catering
- Two rounds of 18-hole golf, with a cart, at Oak Knoll Golf Course
- Two large hand-crafted star art from local artist Kevin Weins
- $499 gift certificate to Haugen Photography
- A 2-gallon air compressor from Town and Country True Vallue
- Two-night stay at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond
- One-night stay at Independence at Trace Hotel with certificate to Territory Restaurant, valued at $350.
In addition to the items for bid, Thomas hopes to dig up the history of the club’s founders to put on display to entice current community members to join.
“They might come, might have family in the area that they didn’t know were members, and go, ‘Can I join?’” Thomas said.
Tickets to the fundraiser are $5 each or five for $20 and may be purchased online at https://givebox.com/522229. The fundraiser starts at 3 p.m. with drawings started at 5:30 p.m. Thomas said the club could always use additional donations, either toward the renovation or items for the auction. Contact her for more information at (503) 508-3569 or gfwcpolk1914@gmail.com. Learn more about the Historic Independence Women’s Club at www.qfwcpolk.com.
Thomas said members are giddy about actual renovation advancing past the planning stage.
“We are really, really excited,” Thomas said. “They look at it and say, ‘Oh we’ve started. Yay!’”
