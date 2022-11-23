The Polk County Holiday Assistance Program is officially open for registration. Like last year, program serves anyone in the county who needs assistance with gifts and food. The county is working in partnership with both Dallas Christmas Cheer and the Toys for Tots program that has historically served the Monmouth Independence Holiday Project. This year, members of the community will fill out one application online to be connected with assistance at https://polkoregonjotform.jotform.com/222434566149863.
Gifts will be provided for all members of the household ages 18 and younger or still in school. Pick up will take place at the Polk County Fairgrounds, and families will be notified of their pick up times both by email and mail when they receive their dash card. This will be their ticket to pick up items and will be mailed directly to families the week before our event. Families are welcome to fill the link out online, stopping in, or by calling the Resource Centers.
