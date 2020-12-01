Itemizer-Observer report

Dallas

The Dallas Area Visitors Center revised the planned Miracle on Main Street activities scheduled for Saturday (Dec. 5) due to COVID-19 restrictions. Consistent with the new rules, there will be no physical gathering at the Polk Courthouse lawn to watch the tree being lit.

The Dallas Area Visitor’s Center is planning to have:

• Santa, Mrs. Claus and Christmas Carolers streaming via live feed.

• A virtual Christmas tree lighting

• Downtown buildings will be professionally lit with holiday lights.

• Letters to Santa via email and a drop-box at the Dallas Area Visitors Center, 240 SW Washington St., Dallas.

• A toy drive, with a drop-off location at Radius Tasting Room, 186-A SE Mill St., Dallas.

“The city of Dallas is excited to assist the Dallas Area Visitors Center in providing a wonderful display of Christmas cheer for Dallas residents,” read a press release from the city of Dallas. “ We hope to bring peace and joy to all who take part in this spectacular event.”

Falls City

Falls City’s annual tree lighting will take place on Friday at 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the Mountain Gospel Fellowship parking lot, 257 N. Main St. The event will begin with Christmas caroling at 6:30, followed by a reading of the Christmas story at 6:45. The tree will be lit at 7 p.m. by Kirby and Kathy Frink.

The tree lighting will also be a donation point for 2020 Operation Giving Tree. For those who want to donate, bring an unwrapped gift to the lighting.

All current COVID-19 restrictions will be followed including masks and social distancing. If an in-person event is not possible due to further restrictions, the lighting will be become a drive-by event.

Independence

The Independence Downtown Association kicked off Christmas on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 28) with a Gnome on the Roam scavenger hunt.

The hunt sends you on an adventure to find 15 gnomes painted and hanging in shop windows along Main and C streets with hidden items for you to find.

Scavenger hunt forms can be picked up at Indy Commons and in several downtown businesses. Submit a finished form to be entered into weekly drawings for $20 gift cards to any downtown business of your choice. The hunt will continue through Jan. 9.

Also, a festive light display will be downtown and at Riverview Park through the month of December, including a 14-foot LED tree, light tunnel and photo op area at the park. The scene will be lit until Jan. 9.

Do your children have wishes for Santa? A special mail box is set up just to deliver messages to the Jolly Ole St. Nick on the plaza downtown near the fountain.

Monmouth

COVID-19 restrictions may have changed Making Spirits Bright, but the holiday event will still shine this year in Monmouth.

Making Spirits Bright is a collaborative of the city of Monmouth, Western Oregon University, and Monmouth Business Association.

“Event organizers are committed to a healthy and happy Making Spirits Bright event so some of the activities will look a little different this year, while still providing an opportunity to enjoy the holiday spirit,” said Suzanne Dufner, Monmouth’s community and economic development director.

This year’s festivities began on Nov. 20 with the Western Oregon University’s 53rd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony that can be viewed on WOU’s YouTube channel.

Making Spirits Bright activities include:

• Santa’s Workshop and Gingerbread Village with 24 holiday light displays in Main Street Park. The Main Street Park Amphitheater is decorated for photo ops.

• Check out a holiday story with StoryWalk in Main Street Park.

• First Annual “Light up the City” Home Decorating Contest is a festive event for all Monmouth residents. Voting continues through Sunday. Prizes will be awarded on Monday.