Itemizer-Observer

RICKREALL — A partnership involving Polk County, Dallas Christmas Cheer, and more than 100 volunteers brought Christmas to 613 families via curbside delivery at the Polk County Fairgrounds last week.

The Holiday Project, a mash up of the Adopt-a-family and Dallas Christmas Cheer programs, were reconfigured this year to meet increased need for assistance — and COVID-19 restrictions.

It worked said Brent DeMoe, the director of Polk County’s Family & Community Outreach department, one the project organizers.

“That equated over to 1,600 kids being able to have Christmas presents this year,” DeMoe said. “We want to thank the Polk County Fairgrounds for letting us use their facility. We basically took over almost every building.”

Between Adopt-a-Family and Christmas Cheer, the program served 613 families. Polk County also donated $10,000 to the Salem Dream Center, a nonprofit that provides education, mentorship and food to at-risk youth and families. The donation was enough to feed another 160 families in West Salem.

Food For All, a food drive sponsored by local FFA chapters, also chipped in fresh fruit and vegetables to hand out to families.

“Twenty-five plus pallets, just filled, with food that we were able to distribute to the families as they came,” DeMoe said.

Christmas Cheer normally has volunteers deliver food boxes, and a few gifts, directly to the homes of those who need them on Christmas Eve. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, that special delivery wasn’t possible.

DeMoe said they tried to make the new format as fun as possible. It included an appearance by Santa.

“Special thank you to all the people who volunteered to play Santa Claus and wave to the kids as they drove through,” he said. “That was a special treat.”

DeMoe said the program success depended on partnerships, volunteers and donations.

“We want to say thank you to all the different community members, businesses and organizations that donated cash or adopted families. There was over $6,000 in cash donated to help with the food needs for the families,” DeMoe said. “We really want to thank Polk County leadership for allowing our department to partner with so many people to take on this need in the county.”