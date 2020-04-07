Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Need help home-schooling your child? Dallas Community School wants to offer its expertise in the area.
Families enrolled in DCS, a home-school charter, teach their children at home the entire school year. Now that parents in the rest of the state find that is their reality too, perhaps for the rest of the year, DCS staff and parents are offering families advice, online resources, and fun classes children can take from home.
“We want to not only take care of our DCS families, but we want to reach out to the community and support families that are struggling and give them some direction,” said Bill Conlon, the school’s executive director. “We know how to do this, and other people don’t. We heard a lot of families really frightened by the notion they were going to have to home-school their kids and where do we even start?”
Conlon said the school immediately started working on the original guidance from the state of offering supplemental education to students with the order to have schools closed until April 28. He said those will transfer to “distance learning for all” classes now that districts have been asked to create a remote learning platform for students for the rest of the year.
“There will be a number of classes available for the community, kids in the community, as well as DCS families. We have been offering those classes this past week, but it was kind of under the supplemental where it was one-time shots,” Conlon said. “Now we’ve been shifting, after this next week, to more of a long-term focus.”
DCS families, who are in charge of creating lesson plans for their children, volunteered to offer remote classes or make videos. Teachers who work with the school to offer art and music classes have also volunteered to make online lessons or teach remotely. The collection of videos and remote classes covers all core topics.
DCS teachers and families have made videos with guidance for “new” home-school parents.
“Some of our skilled home-school parents have volunteered to mentor the parents in the community who this might be new and strange to,” said Dawn Adams, an education guide at the school. “We have some parents who are just exemplary at knowing how to schedule, how to find resources, how to make learning more fun and still very effective.”
Those videos and a collection of online resources are available on the school’s website, dallascommunityschool.org.
“I think we were, early on, recognizing that there was going be a need. Our original plan was just through the end of April, so we’re feeling fortunate enough that we started early,” Conlon said. “We are ready to roll with some of the services that we think our families, and some in the community, are going to need.”
Tips from home-school experts
Online classes conducted over apps like Zoom are important for more than a child’s education. DCS Director of Programs and Communications Monica McQueen said in a time of social distancing, those can provide key connections. “We call them lessons, but really quite a bit of it is just hanging out with the kids, getting them to chat to with us and with each other,” McQueen said.
A home school day is not eight hours of sitting with paper and pencil. Incorporating hands-on learning projects in addition to reading and writing about topic makes for effective learning. “It can be very interactive. Learning takes place through experience. We encourage parents to get very hands on, do some gardening, do some building,” Adams said. “Get creative. Make it come to life a little bit.”
Put children on a routine: It doesn’t have to be and regular school time – yes, students and parents can sleep in – but it does need to be consistent. Include brain breaks.
Have children do some math and reading every day. Math doesn’t have to be worksheets of math problems. It can come in the guise of life lessons, such as cooking, planting a garden and online shopping.
Give children choices about what they want to learn. “They don’t have to follow the state standards for what they would be learning in regular school anymore, so ask them what they would like to learn about,” Adams said. “Student-led learning gets them interested from the get-go.
Take advantage of our forced togetherness to have fun with learning by creating lessons that the whole family can engage in.
