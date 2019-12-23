POLK COUNTY — Polk and Marion counties are hoping to form a Continuum of Care to address the issue of homelessness in their communities.
Currently, they are part of the Rural Oregon Continuum of Care that includes 28 other counties.
Creating a CoC that only includes Polk and Marion counties will allow them to apply for federal dollars and have more local control to determine needs.
The Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance submitted an application to the Department of Housing and Urban Development on Dec. 6.
MWVHA is still in the forming stages, but staff is expected to be hired sometime in April of 2020, after formal HUD registration, according to the group’s website.
The Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments will serve as the new CoC’s collaborative applicant, according to the application.
COG agreed to serve in that role until MWVHA forms its own legal entity under the COG, according to the application.
MWVHA will contract with COG for administrative services.
Former Marion County commissioner Janet Carlson, who recently moved to Boise, Idaho, is consulting on the project, along with Jan Calvin, of Salem.
According to the MWVHA charter, the voting members of their 13-member board of directors will be made up of one representative from each of the following organizations: Union Gospel Mission; The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde; city of Independence; city of Keizer; city of Monmouth; Polk County; Salem-Keizer School District; Salem Health; homeless or formerly homeless individuals appointed by the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program; the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley and two representatives from the city of Salem and Marion County.
The application to HUD lists projects, with a total cost of $934,589, that will be included in the CoC: Center for Hope and Safety, Shangri-La, Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, Homeless Information System grant, OR Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
For more information, www.mwvcoc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.