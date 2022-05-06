The Homelessness Prevention Workgroup of Rural Polk County next meeting is May 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. The group hosts guests discussing Perspective on Rural Homelessness:
Behavioral Health, Medical and Social Service Providers, including Jennifer Lief of Polk County Behavioral Health, Trisha Vickers of Northwest Human Services, Jennifer Broadus, Jennifer Von Derahe and Denyc Boles of West Valley Hospital, and Breezy Aguirre and Alisa Tobin of Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency.
This is a hybrid meeting. Join in person at Polk County Emergency Operations Center, 820 SW Ash St. in Dallas. Follow the Public Works/Shops signs, stay on the paved driveway section, and the EOC Conference Room is in the new gray building on the right hand side of the parking lot. To join virtually via Zoom, go to https://bit.ly/37lDG0s. The Meeting ID is 843 4507 1688 and use the Passcode tK2mpZ.
