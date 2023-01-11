Evidence of increasing homelessness in the Central School District can be seen on the school buses, dispatcher John Kerr told school board members Jan. 9 at their monthly meeting.
Central provides transportation to students experiencing unsheltered homelessness as part of the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act of 1987.
“Several years ago, when I was driving routes, we probably had two, three out-of-district McKinney-Vento students and were able to add them to our routes and accommodate them,” Kerr said.
“This year, middle of December, I had about seven, eight kids routed from out of district,” he said. “This last week, we blew up by like 12 in the one week alone. Homelessness is definitely a factor in our state right now and our communities.”
Students transported from Central schools under the McKinney-Vento Act go to schools and special programs in Salem, Corvallis, West Salem, Dallas and Albany. Other students also require transportation beyond the district.
“The goal is try and keep them at their school where they’re registered,” Superintendent Jennifer Kubista told the board. “When you see these trips, it may be they moved into our community, but the laws have us making sure they go back to their communities where they have connection with students and their teachers.”
Demand for out-of-district transportation under the McKinney-Vento Act and other out-of-district programs is so great that transportation supervisors have hired the services of outside contractors Assist Services and Dial-a-Bus to meet the need.
Transportation supervisors budgeted $20,000 for outside services last school year and $40,000 this school year.
“We’ve already exceeded our $40k by December because the need for out-of-district transportation is during the same times that we’re transporting students in-house,” Kerr told board members. “We don’t have the people to do everything that we’re tasked to do, but with this outside entity, we’re making it happen.”
Board Chair Donn Wahl said he is confident about that. “I’m sure we won’t be telling anyone we can’t give them a ride,” he said.
Kerr and transportation director Mike Cook gave board members a broad overview of bussing services in the district. Another issue their department faces, they said, is discipline.
School officials launched a collaborative effort to improve student behavior on buses and classrooms three years ago. “Then COVID hit, and all that kind of fell away,” Kerr said.
As kids returned from the pandemic, he said, so did their bad behavior.
“The behaviors on the bus just got worse and worse and worse,” he told board members. “We were doing referrals almost daily. The drivers, I swear, I don’t know how they’re hanging in there and they just don’t quit and walk off sometimes.”
However, he said, transportation supervisors are doing their best to restore order. Rules are posted in every bus, and students are given “Bus Bucks” when they can identify the rules or otherwise exhibit positive behavior. The bucks are used as raffle tickets at the individual schools where students can win prizes.
“We’re making an effort in the district now to educate the kiddos and reinforce safe, respectful, responsible behaviors on the bus,” Kerr said.
In other school board news, Kubista plans to meet with residents of the school district at 6 p.m., Jan 12, at Talmadge Middle School. Another meeting is planned at 6 p.m., Jan. 18, at Hawk Hall at the district office.
“We want to continue to share out both where we are from a performance perspective, what we’re doing with the strategic plan and then obviously get their input, answer their questions, but really get input from them on what are other things are we not thinking about to make sure we can support our students, staff and the community,” Kubista said.
