Not long ago at an airport not far away, an epic battle on land and in air took place - STOL Wars.
Independence State Airport hosted the STOL (Short Takeoff and Landing) Wars competition Aug. 13, featuring experimental type aircraft. The competition unfolds in two parts. First is the shortest takeoff and second is the quickest landing, coming to a complete stop. The aircraft and pilots are judged on their take-offs and landing skills and not so much on their performance in the air.
Originally the event was scheduled for June, but due to the unprecedented rains that created unsafe conditions, the event was pushed to August.
The competition had five separate classes. Certified at 1,320 gross-weight and under, experimental at 1,320 gross-weight and under, certified over 1,320 gross-weight, experimental at 1,320 gross-weight, and touring aircraft designed with four seats.
The event got off the ground with a pancake feed in the Experimental Aircraft Association spaces at the state airport. Several static aircraft were on display on the tarmac, with roped-off areas to keep spectators away from the danger zones. The viewing area had a great view of the runway with a black and white checkered flag and road cones. The flag marked the landing zone, and the cones marked the distances to measure the space it took for the aircraft to take off and land.
The impressive sound of engines spooling up can be heard throughout the audience as part of the safety team. One aircraft had a snowmobile after-market engine installed, not meant for flight.
Competition officials guided the pilots, giving hand signals informing the pilot when to power up and release the breaks to get the aircraft airborne in the shortest distance possible, upon landing, the scoring officials would race to the aircraft to measure the distance that it took for the aircraft to land.
Weight has a lot to do with the aircraft’s performance. This can be manipulated by the amount of fuel and airframe components such as doors, which some airplanes have removed.
“I don’t even think he has a shirt on,” the announcer joked as a blue and yellow aircraft taxied.
Sure enough, as the aircraft taxied by the audience, the pilot had no shirt on, which could easily be seen through the removed doors. The announcement also stated that the plane had minimal fuel required for the flight to have as little weight as possible in the air to increase the aircraft’s performance.
Steve Henry is a pilot who flies the Highlander aircraft from Nampa, Idaho, and is the owner/dealer for Wild West Aircraft.
“I always wanted to fly; my wife got me into wanting to do it. I have always raced something so for me to compete is normal, I have always raced motorcycles or cars,” Henry said. “The main thing we do is sell aircraft for Wild West Aircraft as kits. They come in crates and can be drop shipped anywhere.”
According to the Wild West Aircraft website, Henry was flying the Highlander, which costs between $70,000 and $100,000 depending on the build, and boasts being a versatile aircraft with excellent performance capabilities. The plane has adjustable seats, with cargo room to haul anything needed for a hunting, fishing, or cross-country adventure. The aircraft falls under the light sport category.
The competition lasted about four hours and concluded at noon when the Boy Scouts cooked hamburgers for the event’s guests, and the pilots stuck around for a meet and greet with the audience.
