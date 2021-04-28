DALLAS — The owner of a car interrupted a suspect attempting to break into his car early in the morning on Monday.
At about 4:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a report of an attempted robbery in the 600 block of Southeast Fir Villa Road. At that time, the complainant’s husband had interrupted a theft from the couple’s vehicle and began to fight with the suspect.
The suspect and husband of the complainant were reported to both have a firearm. With help from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Police detained the suspect, Evan Neely, and located both firearms.
Neely’s firearm was identified as a BB gun, which appeared to be identical to a real handgun. As a result of the investigation, Neely was lodged at the Polk County Jail for second-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, and possession of methamphetamine.
