Emergency personnel from multiple fire and police agencies responded to a fire at the Dallas Mobile Home Village Tuesday, March 7, where a kitchen fire broke out and spread to the rest of the home. According to officials, three small dogs died in the fire and possibly a cat. The homeowners did make it out of the house unharmed.
April Welsh, public service officer for the Dallas Fire Department, said the homeowner stepped away from the kitchen for what they said was "just a second" when the kitchen caught on fire. The homeowner's neighbor contacted the fire department after noticing the smoke.
Dallas Fire Department was dispatched at 2:07 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 2:09 p.m. Welsh said the firetruck was already driving around town when Dallas Fire Department was dispatched, resulting in the quick arrival.
Welsh said about 30 emergency personnel arrived on the scene, including the SW Polk Fire District, Dallas Police Department, and Pacific Power, which secured power to the mobile home.
Welsh said, "Thankfully, the fire happened during the daytime and not at night."
The residence made it out of the home unharmed, but the homeowner did have three small dogs perish in the fire. Welsh also said the homeowner had a cat, but they could not locate it and could not confirm the animal's condition.
One firefighter was injured while fighting the fire, but Welsh did not specify the extent of the injury. Welsh added, "The home is a total loss," so the priority was to keep the fire from spreading to other homes in the park, which firefighters were successful in doing.
