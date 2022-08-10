The Polk Christian Home Educators present a Homeschool Info Night Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.
The topics for the panel of speakers includes:
• Multi-level teaching
• Dad’s role
• Graduate perspective
• Community College Dual Enrollment
• OCEANetwork State Support Group
The event is at Grace Community Church, 589 E Ellendale Ave. For more information, email glenkorri@q.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.