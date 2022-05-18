Bring your dancing boots and invite your friends for our very first Honky Tonk night!!
This is a hoedown throwdown fundraiser for Relay For Life May 21 at 7 p.m. at 289 S Main St, in Independence. This event is free but donations are appreciated. There will be a 50/50 raffle, with the winning ticket receiving half the prize money and the other half will be donated to Relay For Life.
Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. You must be 21 and up, IDs will be checked at the entrance.
