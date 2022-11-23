Hope for Ahsan

Itemizer-Observer
By any outward appearance, Ahsan Hassan is like any other precocious first grader, whose favorite subjects are math and crafts. The latter made evident by his latest project – a precisely hand-drawn pirate boat with full sail.
However, just four years ago, Ahsan’s family doctors had given up on his prognosis, advising his parents to make his remaining days as comfortable as possible.
His father Hassan Amin wasn’t about to take that advice without a fight.
Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) is a genetic disorder that affects one in 230 people with one bad gene. But when you have two people who both have the gene, their children can inherit both bad ones.
Thus, they passed on the bad cholesterol lipoprotein (a) gene to Ahsan. At age 4, he had been diagnosed with Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).
“The more severe form of FH, requiring a more severe treatment,” Hassan said.
But medications and treatments for HoFH were scarce in Pakistan. After his doctor said there was nothing more that could be done with current treatments, Hassan scoured the internet for outside help.
On the verge of losing hope and his faith (Hassan recalled literally thinking “There is no God”) he came across a discussion group within the Family Heart Foundation. Within that discussion group was his saving angel – Cynthia Villwock, a teacher at Chemeketa Community College and advocate for the FH Foundation. After just a few exchanges with Villwock, Hasan’s outlook changed.
“Oh, God is using Facebook. He’s just talking to me through a messenger,” Hassan said.
The FH gene also runs in Villwock’s family, so she was intimately aware of its ramifications and was immediately drawn to Hassan’s pleas for help.
“I cried because I understood what Hassan was feeling. And I knew better. There were treatments for HoFH. It’s easily treatable if you know about it. A statin and you’re good,” she said referring to the most common cholesterol reducing drugs. “My tears compelled me to answer Hassan and I sent him a private message. And so began our Facebook messaging.”
For the next two years, they communicated back and forth, trying to find a way to bring medications that could save Ahsan’s life into Pakistan. There are seven medications available for HoFH but only three are available in Pakistan. Villwock was able to order some of them through Planet Drugs to get Ahsan started on treatment.
Ahsan’s LDL, or bad cholesterol, when first diagnosed was well over 750. A normal level for a child his age is below 100. But the best available drugs Ahsan needed were only available by prescription by an attending physician. To meet those requirements, the whole family would have to come to the U.S.
Without pause, Villwock volunteered to be their sponsor.
But the paperwork required from both countries to approve the transfer was mountainous – bank statements, employer statements, doctor’s letters of support, letters to the embassy.
“The process was daunting,” Villwock said. “The US was not in the practice of granting visas to Pakistani citizens. And it required more documentation than either of us thought could be amassed.”
She contacted Dr. Paul Barton Duell, an expert cardiology and endocrinology physician at Oregon Health Science University in Portland and sent him all of Ahsan’s medical records. He too was immediately concerned for Ahsan. But most importantly he was willing to see Ahsan and take him on as a patient, if only they could get Ahsan here.
“We would not have been in position for our journey without him,” Hassan said.
Then, just as everyone was already holding their breath while visas were awaiting approval, the COVID pandemic hit. All the borders were shut, and the US Embassy in Pakistan closed. Again, Ahsan had to wait and, in the meantime, Villwock and Hassan feared his arteries were probably deteriorating.
“Both Hassan and I cried, but there was nothing we could do, except pray,” Villwock recalled.
Finally, in the spring of 2021, flights between the two countries resumed on a limited basis and the US embassy in Pakistan reopened. Hassan took his family to be interviewed in June 2021. To their surprise, they were all granted five-year visas that allow them to be in the US for six months at a time.
Ahsan’s LDL count was down to 600 by the time they arrived the U.S. last July. Since Ahsan does not have insurance, the drug costs were all out-of-pocket expenses. The list was daunting: Statins $12 per month, Ezetimibe $30 per month, Niaspan $15 per month, Cholestyramine $150 per month, PCSK9 Inhibitors $500 per month. The next step will be to add Juxtapid (Lomitapide) which has a price tag of $50,000 per month.
Villwock in the meantime started up a GoFundMe account, Hope for Ahsan. She launched it with the end goal of $200,000. The page has since raised $62,880.
The new round of drug treatment has since brought Ahsan’s LDL levels down to 200.
“His doctor has said they can hold off going to the next level of treatment,” Villwock said, referring to a treatment akin to dialysis for cholesterol. “He’s only eight. Give him a few years before we head there. Which is awesome. It’s amazing.”
Another beneficiary of the move was Ahsan’s younger brother, Ismail. Now 4, Ismail’s growth was stunted, his vocabulary was limited to six words, and he’d only just learned to walk by age 3.
He too is being seen by a bevy of specialists at DHSU, running him through a battery of tests to unlock which genetic disorder he suffers from. So far, doctors have only been able to determine what he doesn’t have - muscular dystrophy.
“Cognitively, he is extremely bright. They put him developmentally at 5 ½. There was a lot inside him that just couldn’t get out,” Villwock said.
Today, he gets around a lot better and attends pre-school classes.
Hasan’s family stays on property Villwock owns just outside Dallas on their visitor’s visas. Hassan is currently applying to stay under a work visa but has been told it could take anywhere from six months to five years to get it approved.
In the meantime, while Hasan, who has a master’s degree in finance and supply chains, is not allowed to work to support his family, they get by on the generosity of the community that has wholeheartedly adopted them as one of their own. The family makes about $200-$400 a month from homemade Pakistani meal fundraisers. But just about everything else is donated.
“We’ve gotten donations from people we’ve become friends with who all somehow know about us,” Hassan said.
Like the time their dryer broke down, he sought someone to repair it. Instead, a member of the Evangelical Bible Church purchased a brand new one for them.
“People think of us as family. This small town has become like our friend,” Hassan said.
He recalled when they first drove into town and saw the population sign at the city limits. Hassan was amazed to see it read just over 15,000.
“In Pakistan, that was how many lived in our apartment building,” he said, adding within the city Karachi that has a population of nearly 20 million, you find more people than trees.
“The best part of a small town is people know each other more than a big city,” Hassan said. “Anything happens, I know nearly someone on every street. If they know something bad happens, then Cynthia and the prayer families are there for my kids and Sara.
“This community, since we came here has been a big help,” he added. “Not just financially but emotionally and friendshipwise. My kids have a place, so they don’t feel an emptiness in their lives.”
To contribute to Hope for Ahsan, go to www.gofundme.com/f/nmqzw-hope-for-ahsan.
