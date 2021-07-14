Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Kirsten Rodli and Jaxon have 100 days to make an impression.

Jaxon is a 3-year-old mustang and Rodli is his 15-year-old trainer.

The pair have the goal of finding Jaxon his forever home after a summer of training, culminating in a show where they get to demonstrate his new skills and trainability to potential bidders.

“We have them for 100 days, and we get them as far as we can in training,” Rodli said.

Rodli and Jaxon have the opportunity to work together through the Teens and Oregon Mustangs program, which aims to both give young people a chance to train horses, and help mustangs that can no longer survive in the wild.

“Our mission (is to) provide life-changing experiences for trainers of all ages through the development of leadership, horsemanship, and teamwork while educating the public about training and adoption of Oregon’s wild mustangs,” reads the organization’s website.

Rodli, who first worked with the organization last summer in the Youth and Yearling Challenge, said she found out about Yamhill-based Teens and Oregon Mustangs at an expo.

“They had a booth there, and it looked like something I would be able to do,” she said.

At the time she was 14, and had been working with horses since she was 7. With the help of mentor Brenda Fessler, who had been teaching Rodli for eight years and boarding the mustangs at her Dallas farm, she worked with Tova. At the time, Tova was a yearling who was just 60 days out of the wild.

She did mostly in-hand training with the young horse, getting her used to human contact and using leads. Rodli said last year’s show and adoption event was a bit of a struggle with Tova because a lot of shows were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It was hard to get Tova exposed to everything with COVID and stuff and get her to shows because there weren’t many, so the environment kind of got to her a little bit,” Rodli said. “We’ve going to take him (Jaxon) to lots of shows and other places so that we don’t make the same mistake again.”

As Jaxon is a bit older than Tova, his learning curve is higher – as is Rodli’s. She will train him in in-hand and do saddle work with him. Jaxon, who seemed sleepy on a warm July afternoon last week, has taken it all in stride, so far.

Rodli said his herd was gathered in October 2020 from the Paisley Desert Herd Management Area. Most herds in Oregon are managed by the Bureau of Land Management, and they gather some herds to avoid overpopulation.

“Most of his herd was gathered because they were lacking enough food and water,” Rodli said.

Teens and Oregon Mustangs then select horses for its program and pair them with teens wanting to work with them. Jaxon moved from the Paisley Desert Herd Management Area to the St. Paul Rodeo grounds, where he met Rodli for the first time when she came to pick him up.

That was May 22, and Jaxon at that point had not had close human contact. Nonetheless, he built trust with Rodli quickly.

“Within about the first hour, he was letting me touch him,” Rodli said. “I got his tag off and started leading him around. He progressed pretty fast.”

Now, as she talks about his training progress, he nuzzles her for scratches.

By July 8, she had ridden him 15 or 20 times, and the results have been good.

“He’s never offered to do anything bad, even with the first time having the saddle on,” she said. “We’ve had our struggles, but nothing we can’t work through.”

In September, Rodli and Jaxon will compete against other trainers and horses in their division at the adoption event. While some trainers keep their horses, Jaxon will be part of the auction to be adopted.

“It’s not easy,” Rodli said of letting her mustangs go.

Tova was adopted by someone in California, who sends her updates.

“She’s doing really good there,” she said.

Rodli said not all people agree with the practice of taking the herds out of the wild, but she has a different perspective.

“But if they are not taken out of the wild, they become overpopulated and there is not enough food and water for them, so they are out there starving,” she said.

Giving horses like Tova and Jaxon a chance at a better life is a bright spot of the program.

“It gives me the opportunity to work with lots of different horses and train them, which gives me a lot of experience,” Rodli said of why she participates. “I get to, at the same time, help mustangs find homes, and give them a chance to thrive in a new environment.”